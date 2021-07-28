'Holby City' spoilers: Can Jac Naylor SAVE the trial?

Everyone at Holby City was on tenterhooks recently waiting to find out who its new Improvement Director was going to be and there were shocks aplenty when in walked feisty flame-haired surgeon Jac Naylor. Yes people: Jac is back!

The long-time Holby favourite turned up alongside two new faces: consultant Eli Ebrahimi — played by ex-EastEnders star Davood Ghadami — and nurse Madge Britton (played by Clare Burt).

In tonight's Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm — see our TV Guide for listings), Jac’s firing on all cylinders, reminding everyone that she means business, while Eli is trying to make his mark at the hospital by pushing ahead with his pioneering stent trial. Unfortunately, when his patient, Mohammed, is unable to continue with treatment, it looks like the trial could be over before it’s begun.

Eli is worried about the future of the trial if they can't find a suitable patient. (Image credit: BBC)

Jac’s reputation, however, relies on this trial being a success and she convinces neurosurgeon Max McGerry that, by working together, phase two of the trial can begin imminently… with Dom’s mum Carole — who was recently diagnosed with dementia — as their new patient!

There’s just one snag, though. Jac hasn’t really discussed her plan with Eli. So when he finds out second-hand from Max, it’s safe to say he’s NOT happy. Could this mean war?

Meanwhile, mental health nurse Lucky returns to hand in her resignation to Hanssen but she reluctantly agrees to see the day out while he tries to find cover for her. As she manages to gently help Eli’s patient, she’s reminded of how much she loves her job. Can Hanssen persuade her to stay?

Lucky returns to Holby - but will she stay? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kylie’s devastated when terminally ill patient Delroy takes a turn for the worse. He’s seen how smitten she is with Louis and she wants to do something she knows he’ll be proud of… so she goes off to tell Louis how she feels about him. But has Louis already moved on?

Holby City continues on BBC1.