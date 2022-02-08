‘Holby City’ spoilers: Max McGerry is accused of racism!

To the Max. Max McGerry tackles a racist doctor in 'Holby City' this week.

Max McGerry is accused of racism in Holby City (Tuesday 15 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Eli Ebrahimi struggles with Amelia’s adoption plans, Josh Hudson is traumatised by a shock death, and it’s beginning to look a lot like love for Henrik Hanssen and Russ Faber.

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Max McGerry's living a nightmare

Max McGerry (Jo Martin) is one of Holby City’s finest and this week the experienced medic tackles a racist colleague, who accuses her of racism.

The shocking events kick off when Billie Faber (Delainey Hayles) is admitted in crippling pain and seen by obstetrician Mr Frazer Forbes (returning guest star Damian Quinn).

Dom Copeland (David Ames) is alarmed when overhears how Forbes speaks to Billie and learns that he’s planning to discharge her.

Dom turns to Max, who queries Forbes' diagnosis. His response and the awful language he uses leads to Max confronting Forbes and kicking him off her ward.

But that’s not the end of the matter. Forbes returns and reveals he’s logged a complaint against Max accusing her of racism.

At this point Max impressively takes control and then drops a bombshell that proves his bias. It’s a triumphant moment in a terrible situation, which should never have happened.

Afterwards Max and Billie have an honest, moving conversation that gives the mum-to-be food for thought. Is it time to tell her dad about the baby?

Maxed out. Frazer Forbes meets his match! (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Holby City' this week…

It’s an emotional and challenging day for Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) that kicks off with the hospital head telling his senior management inner circle (AKA Jac, Fletch, Max and Madge) some shocking news - they’ve got a mole in the department!

Well, at least it’s a shock to Jac, Fletch and Max. For Madge the real shock is that they now know someone is a spy! [More on this below]

While the team launches an urgent investigation, Hanssen bumps into Billie, who arrives at the hospital in considerable pain and begs Hanssen to help her.

Hanssen agrees and persuades Dom to admit her, although privately he’s uncomfortable keeping Billie’s secret from her father Russ Faber - his close friend. Fortunately it’s Russ’ day off, so her secret is safe for now - or so they think…

Hanssen has his hands full during a stressful shift. (Image credit: BBC)

Russ (Simon Slater) turns up unexpectedly with lunch for Hanssen! He hastily hides Billie and sends Russ packing. But later, inspired by Max’s bravery and encouraged by Billie, Hanssen decides to take a chance on love. He texts Russ asking him out on a date - using a kiss and everything! But will Russ, baffled by Hanssen’s earlier behaviour, accept?

There's no such thing as a free lunch. Will Russ discover Hanssen and Billie's secret? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Madge Britton (Clare Burt) and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) launch a hush-hush investigation into the department spy. Which is fine in theory. There’s just one problem - Madge is the mole!

This week she reports a major breach of protocol to Regina Marriott (Karen Ascoe), but makes one important mistake - allowing Fletch to narrow down the list of suspects. Will she be rumbled as Regina’s secret agent?

Double Oh-OH! Madge is spooked. Will she be caught out? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) realises there are no quick fixes when a shocking death leaves her fiancé Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) traumatised and leads to a heart-wrenching confession.

The shaken couple find support in Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Hanssen, and a raw heart-to-heart follows…

Josh makes a confession that leaves Ange reeling. (Image credit: BBC)

Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) struggles to juggle working in an understaffed ward with his concerns for wife Amelia. This week Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) reveals she plans to quit her job so she can spend more time with baby Juliet, who she wants to formally adopt.

Eli is concerned for all involved, including Juliet’s vulnerable mum Nicky McKendrick.

When Jack Naylor (Rosie Marcel) makes a revelation about Nicky’s future at Holby, Eli in turn vows to help her… But what will this mean for everyone in this heart-wrenching storyline?

Eli goes to bat for Nicky. But why? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday 15 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.