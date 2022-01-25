‘Holby City’ spoilers: Nicky McKendrick haunted by Cameron!

Desperate Nicky McKendrick decides to hand her baby over to Amelia and Eli.

Serial killer Cameron Dunn haunts Nicky McKendrick from beyond the grave in Holby City (Tuesday 01 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 - See our TV Guide for listings) after a gruelling shift.

Elsewhere, Jason Haynes is in a car accident, Donna Jackson is close to breaking point and Regina Marriott propositions Madge Britton!

Full Holby City spoilers below…

Nicky McKendrick's worst nightmare!

Cameron Dunn may be dead, but his killer legacy lives on for former girlfriend Nicky McKendrick. Not only is she struggling to bond with baby Juliet, who was fathered by Cameron, this week Nicky comes face-to-face a patient whose dad was murdered by her evil ex!

Nicky (Belinda Owusu) is shaken when Patricia Cole (Kimberley Okoye) is admitted to the hospital and assigned as her patient. Meanwhile, Patricia is equally horrified that Nicky still works at Holby, which she calls the ‘murder capital of the county!’

Distraught, Patricia has some harsh words to say about Nicky. She refuses to be treated and begs to be transferred to another hospital. But the decision is taken out of Patricia's hands when her condition deteriorates rapidly…

With Patricia needing emergency heart surgery, Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) offers to step in. Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel), however, insists that Nicky operates.

Will Nicky save Patricia? And what’s Jac playing at?

Patricia Cole (Kimberley Okoye) demands to be moved to another hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Holby City' this week…

Donna (Jaye Jacobs) struggles with her neverending workload and is pushed to breaking point when hospital porter Jason (Jules Robertson) is admitted after a car accident.

A call from Dylan Keogh in the ED sees Jason transferred to Donna’s care, which results in Donna being volunteered to ease the injured hospital porter’s distress. But after a day of going above and beyond the call of duty, exhausted Donna feels taken advantage of and undermined by the doctors.

Regina makes plans for Jac... (Image credit: BBC)

Regina (Karen Ascoe) realises that Madge (Clare Burt) is struggling financially and spots a chance to gain the upperhand over Jac.

Scheming Regina makes Madge an offer she wants to refuse… Will the cash strapped nurse agree to spy on Jac?

Will Madge be recruited by Regina for the right price? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) attends the funeral of a former patient, and Jac’s condition worsens making it harder to conceal her secret, so she piles the pressure on Eli to operate on her. Eli, however, is more concerned about his wife’s recovery as Nicky turns to Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) for more permanent help with baby Juliet.

Meanwhile, Max McGerry (Jo Martin) meddles in Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) and Josh Hudson’s (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) wedding plans!

To the Max! Just why is Josh hiding from Ange? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Holby City airs on Tuesday 01 February 2022 at 7.50pm on BBC1 and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.