'Holby City' spoilers: Paralysed Lucky tells Max: 'I want to DIE!'
Airs Tuesday 12th October 2021 at 7.50pm on BBC1.
As resident mental health nurse at Holby City, Lucky Simpson has always tried to safeguard the welfare of others. However, when she dared to expose the dodgy dealings of Jeni Sinclaire, she came off worse, when Jeni whacked her over the head, putting her in a coma.
As Lucky wakes following her emergency spinal surgery in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings), her prognosis doesn’t look good, and neurosurgeon Max McGerry eventually confirms Lucky is tetraplegic.
As Lucky struggles to process this awful news, she wrestles mentally with nurse ‘Cassie’ - a figment of her imagination - who doesn’t hold back in highlighting Lucky’s failings up to this point…
To distract herself, Lucky works hard to try and reunite warring friends Fletch and Donna.
Later, Max delivers the devastating news that Lucky will never walk again and tries to discuss a treatment plan but Lucky’s not interested. As Lucky contemplates her bleak future, it seems she’s made a plan of her own - and needs Max’s help…
Meanwhile, Holby boss Henrik Hanssen is thrown by the impromptu arrival of an old colleague, Russ, who asks him to mentor a young doctor with ‘limitations’. After some persuading, Hanssen reluctantly agrees. And he gets a big surprise when the medic’s identity is finally revealed…
Elsewhere, it seems Josh is struggling with the pressures of juggling fatherhood and work. Josh's pent-up stress rises to the surface when he loses his temper with a patient, leaving Jac unimpressed and Eli concerned.
Later, Josh is alone in the special care baby unit when he suffers a major panic attack. Is it all getting too much?
Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.
