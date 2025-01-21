Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding is finally arrested!

Twisted Abe Fielding could finally be about to get his comeuppance in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When the police turn up at his flat, manipulative Abe makes it look as though he has been attacked by Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

However, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is not buying Abe’s version of events and he arrests him for kidnap much to Abe’s shock.

Abe Fielding is feeling the heat when he's questioned by Donny at the police station. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Down at the station Abe is given a grilling as he’s questioned but he once again manages to twist the narrative, claiming he’s a victim of Cleo who made him protect her while she hid after the death of Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall).

Later, Donny shows Cleo an intimate video Abe handed to the police of her with him during the time she was held captive.

Donny Clark is giving Abe a grilling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After finding out about it, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), her mum Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Leela’s husband, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) search online to see if Abe has posted the video of him with Cleo.

They’re horrified to discover not only that recording, but also one of Peri.

When the others are distracted, Leela continues to scroll through Abe’s recordings and her blood runs cold when she sees one of her in the woods where Abe raped her.

Will she speak out?

Leela Lomax was raped in the woods by Abe Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at The Hutch, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) give Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) some relationship advice.

Lucas impresses Tony with his cooking skills as he gets to work cooking up a fancy meal for him and his ex boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) hoping that he and Dillon can be reunited.

Tony is very impressed with Lucas Hay's cooking skills. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is freaked out when a funeral wreath with her name on it arrives at her front door.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham), his brother, Robbie (Charlie Wernham) and Robbie’s fiancé Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) are all left very jittery.

Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) thinks that maybe Grace sent it to herself to frighten everyone but Grace assures him she had no part in it.

When Robbie overhears pregnant Vicky and Freddie talking about the baby Vicky's expecting he’s taken aback as his fiancée Vicky was clear she didn’t want anyone to know their baby news yet.

Grace Black receives a funeral wreath with her name on it! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Vicky, who suspects Freddie is her baby’s father, has to quickly lie and tell Robbie that she and Freddie were talking about it as he had stumbled across the picture of the baby scan.

Robbie is excited to finally have the news out in the open and is looking forward to celebrating with his family.

When alone, a worried Vicky warns Freddie he must keep the truth about the baby’s paternity a secret at all costs.

At The Dog, glasses are raised when Vicky and Robbie announce the pregnancy to all their loved ones.

Vicky is pregnant but thinks Freddie, not Robbie, is the father of her baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is perturbed when teen Dillon doesn’t show up when he’s supposed to be looking after his baby, James.

An excited Dillon has rushed off to meet his ex, Lucas after receiving his message inviting him for dinner.

However, Misbah is on the warpath and interrupts the two lads telling Dillon that he has let her and baby James down and he needs to take responsibility.

But a fiery Dillon bites back, throwing some harsh words Misbah’s way.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.