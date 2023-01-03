Hollyoaks spoilers: ARREST? Mercedes McQueen flees Hollyoaks!
Airs Thursday 12 January 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in a blind panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Her on-off boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) warns her that the police are coming to arrest her.
Felix knows that DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is building a case against Mercedes after being convinced that she was covering for her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
Tonight Felix tells Mercedes the only way she can escape prison herself is to go on the run.
Will hot-headed Mercedes listen to Felix?
Elsewhere, it’s tense at the Chen-Williams household and all eyes are on one particular family member after recent events.
Heartbroken parents, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) and her husband Dave (Dominic Power) desperately try and diffuse the situation but no-one is in the mood to take any notice.
Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has a lot of emotions to deal with after recent events following the tragic death of his younger sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) and the creepy revelations about his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).
Could there be light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering Tony?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
