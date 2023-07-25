Hollyoaks spoilers: Blackmail? Donna-Marie Quinn puts pressure on Joel!

Donna-Marie Quinn needs Joel to get her more drugs in Hollyoaks!

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) thinks that she may be able to use Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to her advantage in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Donna-Marie recently discovered the truth about Joel when he admitted that he used to take drugs in the past and she’s also learnt that he is diabetic and needs insulin but hasn’t yet told any of his loved ones.

Donna-Marie knows Joel's secret and is now prepared to use it to get what she wants! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight addict Donna-Marie, who has relapsed following the death of her beloved daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) thinks that knowing Joel’s secret will help her get her hands on some drugs.

Donna-Marie begs Joel to help her buy drugs and in return she’ll stay quiet about his diabetes.

Joel however is adamant that he’s not being blackmailed.

Sharon (left) understands why Joel hasn't told his family and loved ones about his diabetes diagnosis. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) who knows the truth about Joel’s recent diabetes diagnosis, supports Joel in wanting privacy about his health condition when Joel explains his fears over his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his new girlfriend, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) knowing.

Later, Sharon clashes with Warren, when she tries to comfort Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Goldie has been mourning the death of her pet dog, Bronzer, and Sharon is on hand when Goldie tells her how she’s feeling.

Maxine Minniver's confidence has been crushed by prisoner Eric Foster. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) continues to feel insecure about her appearance and the scar on her cheek caused by prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Maxine shuts her sister Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) out when Lizzie tries to make her feel better.

Maxine’s mate, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) also tries to break through to Maxine, but to no avail.

When Lizzie is more forceful Maxine becomes increasingly distressed.

Will her friends be able to rally around her and show her the love and support she desperately needs right now?

Lizzie tries to support Maxine but finds her sister has shut down. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Goldie talks to her son, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) about losing Bronzer but he doesn’t tell his mum about the accusations that Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) has made against him.

Later on Prince collects his belongings from the house and apologises again to Rayne and his fellow housmates but an angry Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), who is Rayne’s boyfriend, tells him to get out.

Rayne Royce made serious allegations against Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A concerned Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea), who is friends with both Prince and Romeo, questions Romeo about Prince and the accounts of the night of the alleged attack.

However the only person Romeo has on his mind is Rayne and he is now adamant he doesn’t need anyone else in his life except for her.

Has manipulative Rayne got Romeo exactly where she needs him by deliberately isolating him from the rest of his mates?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4