Hollyoaks spoilers: Cancer patient Juliet Nightingale gets some BAD news!

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is struggling when she gets some bad news from the hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Niamh Blackshaw) is getting the house ready in preparation for Juliet getting out of hospital.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) don’t want Peri to get her hopes up too much but Peri is trying to stay optimistic.

Peri is finding it increasingly hard to stay optimistic when there's worrying news from the hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However when she goes and visits Juliet in hospital there is good and bad news. The doctor tells Juliet she’s now clear from norovirus so she’s able to return home.

However Juliet’s happiness is short lived when the doctor also informs her that her kidney function hasn’t improved as well as they’d hoped it might.

Has Juliet’s cancer spread and what further treatment is it possible for her to have?

Romeo Nightingale has fallen out with the rest of the Nightingales over his relationship with Rayne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet’s brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) want to add their own touches to the Lomaxes home to make it feel extra special for Juliet’s return.

However, they soon discover they’re not welcome when Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) kicks them out.

Rayne doesn’t want Romeo’s family to dislike her any more than they already do and is sick of all the tension between Romeo and the rest of the Nightingales.

She tells him he’s got to sort things out between them all before James’s imminent wedding to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Sam and Zoe are determined to dig up some incriminating evidence against Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and his girlfriend DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) are trying to find incriminating evidence against local gangster, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Sam tells Zoe they need to search Warren’s garage business for drugs.

However, without any real cause for concern Zoe says they can’t investigate any further.

But Sam is not so easily deterred. Wanting to impress Zoe after their recent row, he is determined to give Zoe the evidence she needs and so heads back to Warren’s Wheels.

Warren's stash of narcotics is discovered. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

He soon thinks he’s hit the jackpot when he stumbles across a stash of narcotics that Warren has hidden.

However, just as he’s found the drugs he hears Warren and his mother Norma (Glynis Barber) arriving at the garage.

PC Sam is forced to hide but Warren soon finds him and he’s not happy!

Zoe wants to end her relationship with Sam in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile DS Zoe is simmering when she gets a call from Warren and finds herself having to get her boyfriend out of trouble….again!

Zoe decides she’s had more than enough and later tells Sam their relationship is over for good.

Sam is devastated especially since his mum, Honour, also recently walked out on the family.

Plus, trust issues are beginning to appear in Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ethan Williams’ (Matthew James-Bailey) relationship especially since Sienna recently made a huge error of judgement and gambled away £10k at the races.

Dave Chen-Williams has to convince Sienna the drugs were nothing to do with her boyfriend, Ethan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ethan’s big brother Dave (Dominic Power) has to tell Sienna that the drugs he recently took were nothing to do with Ethan but were left behind by the girls they met at The Dog.

Dave’s daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) is concerned about the state her dad, Dave, has been in recently and reaches out to her brother Sam for help.

However Sam seems more bothered about trying to salvage his relationship with Zoe than worrying about their dad.

Can Lizzie get through to Dave and can he be convinced he needs to get his act together before things get any worse?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4