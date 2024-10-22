Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen helps Abe dupe Peri!

Cleo McQueen wants to help twisted Abe Fielding in his mission to dupe Peri in Hollyoaks.

Events take a fresh and disturbing twist when Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) teams up with her ‘fiancé, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) to keep Peri sweet in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Twisted Abe has been keeping Cleo a prisoner in the secret bunker beneath his flat for more than a year after convincing Cleo that she was responsible for killing his mother Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) in her motorbike crash.

Abe recently proposed to Peri Lomax when he was caught on the hop. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Friends and family of Cleo believe she is having the time of her life in Bali unaware that she has been holed up and kept captive by controlling and twisted Abe and is very much in the vicinity.

Abe has since started dating Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) to keep up appearances and was forced to propose to Peri with a ring and proposal that was really intended for Cleo.

Peri was given the engagement ring that Abe bought for Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Abe tells Cleo that Peri has started to act strangely and Cleo tells him that she’ll help him out by giving him advice.

Cleo, who has been completely brainwashed and controlled by Abe, tells him he needs to get Peri excited about the idea of a wedding to keep the pretence going but that he and she know that she, Cleo, is actually the REAL bride.

Meanwhile doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is baffled when she notices that nurse Cleo’s pass has been used at Dee Valley Hospital.

How could that be possible when Cleo is in Bali?

Is Peri also going to find out and start asking questions?

Cleo used to work at the hospital as a nurse alongside doctor Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who has had suffered with his mental health in the past and depression, is sent into a downward spiral when his son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) who has leukemia, takes a serious turn for the worse.

Frankie Osborne gets drunk and Lucas Hay is worried about her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Robbie Roscoe’s (Charlie Wernham) JJ’s twin sister, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is drunk and her mates Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) are worried about her.

Frankie’s step-mum, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) comes to take Frankie home to sober up.

Frankie Osborne opens up to Lucas Hay in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at home Frankie opens up to Lucas about JJ who sexually abused her for years and now urgently needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

But how will Lucas react when a drunk and very emotional Frankie suddenly makes a move on him and leans in for a kiss?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.