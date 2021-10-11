‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Could Felix Westwood be DEAD?
Airs Thursday 21 October 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Fears mount for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) as he remains missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The Devereaux family confront Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about Felix’s whereabouts but dodgy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) implies that he must’ve done a runner.
At home, Felix’s son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) argues with Martine (Kelle Bryan) about Felix leaving him again.
Later, Martine, who earlier in the week underwent surgery to treat her breast cancer, continues jeopardising her recovery as she contemplates leaving the village.
Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) reminds Fergus that he has to get her out of Hollyoaks, no matter the cost but would she feel the same if she found out what the cost was?
Elsewhere, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) pretends she’s happy with her son Shaq’s (Omar Malik) decision to continue pursuing a relationship with his recently discovered father Ali Shahzad (Raji James).
However, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) can see how rattled Misbah is and is not sure that she’s being honest about her true feelings.
Later, with a date set for her hearing, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrins) turns to Misbah with questions on what to do or expect but Misbah starts to rant about Ali’s lack of care for anyone.
Sami witnesses her outburst and confronts Misbah about why Ali’s bothering her so much.
Will Misbah tell Sami the truth about her tangled history with Ali?
Meanwhile, Ali tells Shaq the story of his fling with Misbah but how much of it is true?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.