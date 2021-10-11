‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Could Felix Westwood be DEAD?

Could Felix Westwood be dead in Hollyoaks?

Fears mount for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) as he remains missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The Devereaux family confront Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about Felix’s whereabouts but dodgy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) implies that he must’ve done a runner.

At home, Felix’s son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) argues with Martine (Kelle Bryan) about Felix leaving him again.

Martine Deveraux underwent surgery to treat her breast cancer earlier in the week. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Martine, who earlier in the week underwent surgery to treat her breast cancer, continues jeopardising her recovery as she contemplates leaving the village.

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) reminds Fergus that he has to get her out of Hollyoaks, no matter the cost but would she feel the same if she found out what the cost was?

Misbhan Maalik pictured with her son Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) pretends she’s happy with her son Shaq’s (Omar Malik) decision to continue pursuing a relationship with his recently discovered father Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

However, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) can see how rattled Misbah is and is not sure that she’s being honest about her true feelings.

Later, with a date set for her hearing, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrins) turns to Misbah with questions on what to do or expect but Misbah starts to rant about Ali’s lack of care for anyone.

Sami Maalik wants to know why doctor Ali's presence is rattling Misbah so much. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sami witnesses her outburst and confronts Misbah about why Ali’s bothering her so much.

Will Misbah tell Sami the truth about her tangled history with Ali?

Meanwhile, Ali tells Shaq the story of his fling with Misbah but how much of it is true?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm