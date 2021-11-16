‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Could Maxine Minniver be going to prison?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is at risk of being sent to prison in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The horror unravels after a major fumble puts Maxine at risk of landing behind bars.

Will anyone come to her rescue?

Maxine has been one of the ruthless Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) victims.

Fergus was planning to secretly traffick Maxine to Mexico in a lucrative deal he’d made with a very rich client.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has been working to get Fergus sent down but Fergus is one step ahead and has managed to frame everyone around him for his crimes.

Felix (centre) talks to his children, Toby and Celeste, ahead of his wedding to Maxine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead for the pre-wedding celebrations of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

However, the couple’s children, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) get a clear and messy warning that someone is onto them about the murder of Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

It was recently revealed that stall-holder and newcomer Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is actually an undercover cop who was in a relationship with Lisa and is out to avenge her death.

Toby made a terrible mistake and killed his cousin, Lisa. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Lisa was murdered by her cousin Toby, in a case of mistaken identity, on the day of Mitchell Deveraux’s wedding in 2020.

A jealous and raging Toby who was planning to kill his brother, Mitchell, was horrified to realise he’d killed Lisa instead.

Lisa was asleep and under the covers of Mitchell’s hotel bed.

Toby and Celeste then worked together to hide the body and cover up any evidence but is the terrible truth about to be revealed?

Ste Hay is not impressed with Sienna's work ethic. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, former teacher Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been looking for a new job and recently approached Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to see if she could work for his cleaning company.

Tonight Sienna and Ste clash over her new role and things are far from rosy when Sienna leaves work early in order to have lunch with Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox).

Will Ste be tempted to fire his new recruit?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm