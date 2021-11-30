‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Damon Kinsella is in the dog house

Damon Kinsella has upset his girlfriend Liberty. What's he done wrong?

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is given a telling-off by Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon has been throwing all his efforts into doing up the Love Boat.

However, he’s been ignoring his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her young baby.

Damon has been too preoccupied to give Liberty any time or attention.

After a night out with his mate, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), Damon is confronted by Liberty’s angry sister Sienna.

Sienna takes him to task about his absence around the house.

Could this be the end for Liberty and Damon?

Sienna’s words seem to hit home as Damon is left questioning whether Liberty would be better off without him.

Will Damon decide to call time on their relationship?

Shaq Qureshi confronts his father, Ali Shahzad.

Elsewhere, scheming doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is confronted by his son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Shaq refuses to believe that this father, who raped Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) thirty years ago, is unredeemable.

However an outburst makes it unclear whether Ali’s motive is justice or revenge.

Theresa McQueen is going to put up a fight for Misbah.

Later on, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) comforts a disheartened Misbah.

Theresa decides she is going to take a stand on Misbah’s behalf.

What is the fiery McQueen going to do next?

Zara Morgan is campaigning against the festive switch on.

Meanwhile, it seems that there are some crossed wires between eco-campaigner, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) regarding what they’re protesting for.

Zara was unhappy about the amount of light pollution caused by the switch on of the Christmas lights in Hollyoaks, but is Becky on the same page?

As Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) tries to comfort his new friend Becky, there’s an awkward situation when Ollie manages to make a wrong move!

Oh dear. Has he crossed a line?

Goldie McQueen has got her eye on Nana.

Plus, there’s a change of heart from Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) as she decides to set some new boundaries with Nana McQueen (Diane Langton).

How will Nana react to a defiant Goldie calling the shots?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm