‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Damon Kinsella is in the dog house
Airs Tuesday 7 December 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is given a telling-off by Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Damon has been throwing all his efforts into doing up the Love Boat.
However, he’s been ignoring his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her young baby.
After a night out with his mate, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), Damon is confronted by Liberty’s angry sister Sienna.
Sienna takes him to task about his absence around the house.
Sienna’s words seem to hit home as Damon is left questioning whether Liberty would be better off without him.
Will Damon decide to call time on their relationship?
Elsewhere, scheming doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is confronted by his son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).
Shaq refuses to believe that this father, who raped Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) thirty years ago, is unredeemable.
However an outburst makes it unclear whether Ali’s motive is justice or revenge.
Later on, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) comforts a disheartened Misbah.
Theresa decides she is going to take a stand on Misbah’s behalf.
What is the fiery McQueen going to do next?
Meanwhile, it seems that there are some crossed wires between eco-campaigner, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) regarding what they’re protesting for.
Zara was unhappy about the amount of light pollution caused by the switch on of the Christmas lights in Hollyoaks, but is Becky on the same page?
As Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) tries to comfort his new friend Becky, there’s an awkward situation when Ollie manages to make a wrong move!
Oh dear. Has he crossed a line?
Plus, there’s a change of heart from Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) as she decides to set some new boundaries with Nana McQueen (Diane Langton).
How will Nana react to a defiant Goldie calling the shots?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
