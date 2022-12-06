Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams and wife Honour are in MELTDOWN!

Dave Chen-Williams and his wife Honour are starting to implode in Hollyoaks!

Things grow increasingly tense between Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) and her husband Dave (Dominic Power) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave’s daughter Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) becomes upset when Dave seems to be overlooking her which leads to more wounds opening up.

With Honour’s extended family due to arrive for their stay in Chester, Honour doesn’t want him to introduce Maxine, Dave’s ‘illegitimate’ daughter from a previous relationship, to her sister and brother-in-law.

Honour seems set on keeping up appearances and manically starts cleaning their house from top to toe and even rents a flashy car to try and impress her visitors.

Dave confronts Honour over her ridiculous behaviour but Honour quickly turns on him and tells him she knows his secret: that his ex-wife took out a restraining order on him!

Honour doesn't want any mention of Dave's daughter Maxine (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Just as Dave is about to try and explain himself it’s too late. Honour’s family, including her sister Mei Lian, have arrived!

Meanwhile Maxine is worried when she sees her brother, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) speaking to Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

DeMarcus Westwood rallies his friends to help out Vicky Grant in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) asks his friends Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) for help with raising money for Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) so that Vicky can travel to visit her mum's this Christmas.

Leah wants to impress DeMarcus and sets about selling her late mum’s jewellery so that she can donate the cash to Vicky.

However there is later heartbreak for Leah when she realises DeMarcus’s attention is very much focused elsewhere!

Charlie Dean comes up with his own money-making plan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Charlie says he’s got nothing to sell so he comes up with a cunning plan and sets off the fire alarm at Hollyoaks High so he can steal from the school Christmas Fair when no-one is looking!

Realising this tactic was a bad idea he and his mates come up with a plan B which is to host a party at his house the following night while Nancy (Jessica Fox) is out for the teachers’ Christmas party.

The idea is they will charge people at the door to get in.

Nancy Osborne (above) asks Beau if he can help her out at Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While Charlie works out the details of the plan, Nancy and head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) have their hands full with the Governors visit at school.

It’s newcomer Beau’s (Jon-Paul Bell) first day working as a new staff member at Hollyoaks High and he finds himself thrown in at the deep end when Nancy asks for help with her never-ending to-do list.

Beau pictured with his dad Tony in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A disappointed Sally tells Beau and Nancy that they will now have to cancel the teachers party as the venue they had banked on hiring has pulled out at the last minute.

However all is not lost when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) says they can hold the celebrations at The Dog instead.

Beau steps in and offers to decorate the pub.

Will the teachers’ party be a success after all?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4