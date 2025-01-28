Hollyoaks spoilers: Death plot! Mercedes McQueen gets ready to murder Abe

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has convinced Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that they need to get rid of abuser Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) once and for all in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who was raped by Abe in the woods is starting to have doubts about murdering twisted Abe, fearing it will come back to haunt them.

However, Mercy, Cleo and Peri remind her that it’s the only way they can ensure he never hurts someone else like he hurt them.

Mercedes is determined to kill off Abe! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is also worried about the plan and pleads with Mercedes not to go through with it.

However for Mercy there is no turning back now.

Leela does as instructed and tricks Abe into meeting her in the flat but when Abe arrives he’s shocked to find Cleo and Peri are also there waiting for him.

As a cornered Abe discovers their plan he retaliates.

Are the women about to find themselves in terrible danger from their aggressive abuser?

Freddie tries to get Mercedes to back out of the murder plan! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, It’s the opening day of the Hutch and things are going well until Abe arrives and runs amok.

Abe who has escaped from the flat, sneaks in through the back of the Hutch and lies in wait for his mum, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

Abe Fielding lashes out with a knife in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Marie spots Abe she’s raging and confronts him for his actions, telling her son she’s ashamed of what he’s done.

Abe quickly realises that Marie is not willing to help him and grabs her, holding a knife to her as he leads her through the Hutch in front of horrified locals who have gathered for the restaurant’s opening.

Can anyone help rescue Marie from wild-eyed Abe?

What is he planning to do to his own mother?

Abe has grabbed his mother Marie Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, over at the Blake’s, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is struggling to move past her sister, Dilly Harcourt’s (Emma Johnsey-Smith) recent murder.

Sienna’s father, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) killed Dilly to protect Sienna after she blurted out that it was her who had killed her new husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) on their wedding day.

Dilly Harcourt was murdered by Patrick to prevent her from spilling dark secrets. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, Sienna is alarmed to hear that her grandmother, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) has been speaking to a neighbour about their ‘family drama’.

An agitated Martha tells Sienna and Jez that she may have let it slip to Abe where Dilly is buried!

What will Abe do, armed with this incriminating information?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.