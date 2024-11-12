Hollyoaks spoilers: Deceit! Diane Hutchinson manipulates her ex, Tony!
Airs Monday 18 November on E4 at 7pm.
Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has been secretly heartbroken about her recent divorce from ex-husband Tony (Nick Pickard) and is desperate to lure him back in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tony has moved on with his life and is now dating Diane’s friend, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) which has upset Diane hugely.
Tonight Diane, whose drink problem was partly responsible for the collapse of her marriage, pulls on Tony's heartstrings and pretends to him that she has relapsed again and that she needs him.
Loyal Tony feels guilty that Diane is not in a good way and as always, is on hand to support her.
When their child, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) overhears Diane telling Tony that she is back on the booze, Diane is forced to admit to Ro it was a lie to try and win Tony back.
Ro is shocked and insists that his mum tells Tony the truth and is honest about what she’s feeling.
Meanwhile Tony has a chat with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and tells Mercy that he will always be there for Diane.
Tony invites Diane for a meal which she is pleased about.
However she is NOT HAPPY when she realises Marie is also going to be there for dinner!
Diane is furious with Tony and the tensions between the two women come to the fore once again.
Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is still missing.
His worried father Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) urges Darren’s wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) to stay strong but Nancy is starting to crumble under the crushing anxiety of not knowing what has happened to Darren who has a history of depression.
Nancy has been hiding the truth from Darren’s vulnerable daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and has been pretending that Darren is away staying with his sister.
When Nancy returns to work at Hollyoaks High with the weight of the world on her shoulders, she tells fellow teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that she doesn’t think Darren will ever come back.
Meanwhile, when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) sees Rex (Jonny Labey) and Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) arguing, he becomes more convinced than ever that Rex has killed his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).
Robbie thinks Darren being missing is connected the murder of Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) as Darren’s abandoned car was one of his stolen motors.
Plus Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) makes a shocking confession that floors everyone.
Is he about to reveal to Ste that he is the father of Ste’s baby grand-daughter, Clara?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.