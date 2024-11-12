Hollyoaks spoilers: Deceit! Diane Hutchinson manipulates her ex, Tony!

Diane Hutchinson has been lying to her ex, Tony in Hollyoaks.

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has been secretly heartbroken about her recent divorce from ex-husband Tony (Nick Pickard) and is desperate to lure him back in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony has moved on with his life and is now dating Diane’s friend, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) which has upset Diane hugely.

Tonight Diane, whose drink problem was partly responsible for the collapse of her marriage, pulls on Tony's heartstrings and pretends to him that she has relapsed again and that she needs him.

Marie Fielding is the new woman in Tony's life, much to Diane's upset. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Loyal Tony feels guilty that Diane is not in a good way and as always, is on hand to support her.

When their child, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) overhears Diane telling Tony that she is back on the booze, Diane is forced to admit to Ro it was a lie to try and win Tony back.

Ro is shocked and insists that his mum tells Tony the truth and is honest about what she’s feeling.

Marie and Diane's friendship has been put under intense strain now that Marie is with Diane's ex, Tony! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Tony has a chat with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and tells Mercy that he will always be there for Diane.

Tony invites Diane for a meal which she is pleased about.

However she is NOT HAPPY when she realises Marie is also going to be there for dinner!

Diane is furious with Tony and the tensions between the two women come to the fore once again.

Tony tells Mercedes (above) that he will always be there to support his ex wife, Diane. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is still missing.

His worried father Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) urges Darren’s wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) to stay strong but Nancy is starting to crumble under the crushing anxiety of not knowing what has happened to Darren who has a history of depression.

Darren Osborne (above) has gone missing and fears for his safety are rising. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Nancy has been hiding the truth from Darren’s vulnerable daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and has been pretending that Darren is away staying with his sister.

When Nancy returns to work at Hollyoaks High with the weight of the world on her shoulders, she tells fellow teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that she doesn’t think Darren will ever come back.

Nancy Osborne is terrified that Darren may have taken his own life. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) sees Rex (Jonny Labey) and Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) arguing, he becomes more convinced than ever that Rex has killed his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Robbie thinks Darren being missing is connected the murder of Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) as Darren’s abandoned car was one of his stolen motors.

Ste Hay (right) is convinced that Jonny Labey knows what has happened to James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) makes a shocking confession that floors everyone.

Is he about to reveal to Ste that he is the father of Ste’s baby grand-daughter, Clara?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.