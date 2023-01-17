Hollyoaks spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn makes a TERRIBLE mistake!

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) gets carried away and makes a HUGE mistake in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) says she needs to call a family meeting, an overexcited Donna-Marie jumps to the wrong conclusion.

Donna-Marie is convinced that Juliet is going to break the news that she’s got back together with her ex-fiancée, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

The headstrong mum, who is a big fan of Peri’s decides to organise a big party to celebrate the news.

However, she couldn’t have got things more wrong.

Donna-Marie has no clue that Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has had more tests and it’s not good news at all.

Is Juliet going to tell everyone that latest and how will Donna-Marie react when she could be faced with some very bleak facts?

Donna-Marie Quinn doesn't know the latest about her daughter Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on when Peri and Juliet are alone, Peri admits that she still cares deeply about her.

However they both decide they’re not going to get back together and they should stay as close friends.

The pair arrange to meet at the Love Boat later on. However Peri is worried when Juliet doesn’t show up.

Unbeknownst to Peri, Juliet has had a change of heart and decided to go and visit Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) instead.

Imran is currently being treated at a specialist residential clinic for his eating disorder.

Juliet and Imran have a heart-to-heart and Juliet asks Imran to be her partner in crime.

Good mates, Imran (above) and Juliet, bond over the tough challenges they face regarding their health. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and her husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) surprise Yazz’s brother Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) by treating him to a slice of Paris when they prepare a special breakfast for him.

Shaq has been left utterly devastated following the death of his girlfriend, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) who he was planning to propose to.

He was further heartbroken when he discovered that Verity had booked a special romantic trip for the two of them to go to Paris shortly before her death which he only found out about when the Paris tickets arrived in the post.

Shaq is feeling completely broken following the sudden death of his girlfriend, Verity Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yazz and Tom try and boost his spirits with a pep talk, but Shaq isn’t interested in listening.

Later on he opens up to his mother, Miabah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) about just how lost he is feeling without Verity and how he feels he no longer wants to be in the village without her.

Is Shaq about to make another life-changing decision?

Mason has gone down a very dark path after being heavily influenced by Eric Foster (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, troubled pupil Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) decides that he wants to return to Hollyoaks High. His parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honour (Vera Chok) fully support his decision.

However Mason’s positivity is very short-lived when the family discovers that someone has started a petition to get Mason kicked permanently out of the secondary school.

Cindy Cunningham wants to be best-buddies with newcomer, Rayne (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) befriends newcomer Rayne (Jemma Donovan).

Cindy tells influencer Rayne that she could be her next guest for a live stream.

However, when Cindy starts to offer viewers relationship advice, Rayne and her friend Lacey (Annabelle Davis), are shocked to hear about Cindy’s dramatic and tumultuous relationship history!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4