Hollyoaks spoilers: DYING WISH? Imran Maalik makes Juliet Nightingale a promise!

Imran Maalik makes a promise to his friend Juliet who is dying from cancer.

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is really struggling with mixed feelings and emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Imran had been planning to move to London but has now decided he wants to stay in Hollyoaks to support his close friend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), who is dying from cancer.

Down at the park Imran, Juliet and their other mate, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) decide to create some lasting memories by playing one of their favourite battle games.

Brooke suddenly has to dash off leaving best friends Imran and Juliet alone to talk and things soon take a very emotional turn when Juliet has a heart-to-heart with Imran and tells him exactly what is going through her head right now.

She makes him promise something really important.

What has she asked him to do?

Sienna runs into Lord Rafe in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is fuming with her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) after he suggested she should marry Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) in order to get her hands on his millionaire fortune that they can then share between them.

Sienna claims that Ethan seems keen to ‘pimp her out’ and is simmering with the suggestion.

Ethan wants to try and patch things up with Sienna and arrives at The Dog to try and have a chat with her, however he seems to make things worse!

Ethan pictured with Sienna in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, in the village Sienna runs into Lord Rafe.

She asks him how he is feeling about his dad passing away and is taken aback when Rafe tells her she is the first person to actually show him any empathy or compassion.

Rafe tells Sienna he doesn't want anything that’s left in his father’s will as it all comes with strings attached.

After chatting to Rafe is Sienna going to start softening towards Ethan’s plan?

Is Sienna going to seduce Rafe into marriage so she can get her hands on his fortune? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, ‘Luke’s Angels’, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are determined to keep the legacy of Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) alive.

Luke, who had Pick’s Disease, a form of dementia, tragically passed away last year after falling from a cliff in Mallorca.

Luke with his fiancée Cindy Cunningham just hours before he tragically fell to his death in Mallorca. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is exhausted and struggling to sleep because he’s so worried about his young foster-daughter, Miley.

Teengager Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who he also fostered reminds Scott just how amazing and valued he is.

Later on there seems to be a breakthrough with Miley’s behaviour but how long exactly will it last?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4