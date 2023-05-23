Hollyoaks spoilers: DYING WISH? Imran Maalik makes Juliet Nightingale a promise!
Airs Tuesday 30 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm
Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is really struggling with mixed feelings and emotions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Imran had been planning to move to London but has now decided he wants to stay in Hollyoaks to support his close friend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), who is dying from cancer.
Down at the park Imran, Juliet and their other mate, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) decide to create some lasting memories by playing one of their favourite battle games.
Brooke suddenly has to dash off leaving best friends Imran and Juliet alone to talk and things soon take a very emotional turn when Juliet has a heart-to-heart with Imran and tells him exactly what is going through her head right now.
She makes him promise something really important.
What has she asked him to do?
Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is fuming with her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) after he suggested she should marry Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) in order to get her hands on his millionaire fortune that they can then share between them.
Sienna claims that Ethan seems keen to ‘pimp her out’ and is simmering with the suggestion.
Ethan wants to try and patch things up with Sienna and arrives at The Dog to try and have a chat with her, however he seems to make things worse!
Meanwhile, in the village Sienna runs into Lord Rafe.
She asks him how he is feeling about his dad passing away and is taken aback when Rafe tells her she is the first person to actually show him any empathy or compassion.
Rafe tells Sienna he doesn't want anything that’s left in his father’s will as it all comes with strings attached.
After chatting to Rafe is Sienna going to start softening towards Ethan’s plan?
Elsewhere, ‘Luke’s Angels’, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are determined to keep the legacy of Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) alive.
Luke, who had Pick’s Disease, a form of dementia, tragically passed away last year after falling from a cliff in Mallorca.
Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is exhausted and struggling to sleep because he’s so worried about his young foster-daughter, Miley.
Teengager Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who he also fostered reminds Scott just how amazing and valued he is.
Later on there seems to be a breakthrough with Miley’s behaviour but how long exactly will it last?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.