Hollyoaks spoilers: Ethan Williams RESCUES Sienna Blake!

Ethan Williams comes to the rescue of his ex, Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) gives his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) a big helping hand in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sienna is put out when Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) tells her he won’t be able to join the playdate that Sienna’s twins, Sophie and Sebastian, have organised at his luxury manor house.

Sienna had wanted Rafe to meet the twins’ new school pals from their new expensive private school that Rafe is funding.

However, Rafe breaks the news to Sienna that he’ll be attending a charity event rather than hanging out with her kids.

Rafe’s ex, Camilla (Dylan Morris) is very smug that Sienna has been given a knock back by Rafe.

Rafe's ex Camilla is smug that Rafe has given Sienna a knock-back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on the children are running rings around Sienna who can’t cope with their antics.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) decides it’s time to bring in the reinforcements and contacts Ethan to help save the day.

Will Ethan be Sienna’s knight in shining armour?

Sienna Blake (above) is struggling until her ex, Ethan comes to her rescue. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, not everything is as it seems when Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) show Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) video evidence that paints Brent in a VERY bad light.

The video, that was live streamed, shows Brent purposely setting up his nemesis, Romeo in order to make it look like he was attacking him.

Romeo and Brent got into a physical fight during Rayne Royce's memorial. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has been pulling out all the stops to try and get business booming at his pub, The Dog.

However, tonight there’s an issue when the food journalist Tony has arranged to come for publicity purposes, gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks that The Dog has been providing free food for people struggling in the cost of living crisis.

Tony quickly realises that the misunderstanding could get them some front page coverage and much to his wife Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) despair, he decides he’s going to have to perpetuate the lie.

With the journalist blown away by Tony’s kindness, people start flocking in for free food.

However, is the reporter about to discover that Tony is not quite as generous as he’s been making out?

