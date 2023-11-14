Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood PROPOSES to Mercedes!

Mercedes and Felix are engaged, but where does this leave Warren?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) gets a 'yes' from Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) when he pops the question in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercy is concerned when she's unable to get hold of Felix and her panic levels soar when Warren shares a dark secret with her.

After a pep talk from Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), Mercedes manages to track Felix down, but is stunned when her boyfriend goes on bended knee and asks if she'll marry him.

As Felix presents her with Nana's (Diane Langton) ring, overwhelmed Mercedes says yes.

But how will jealous Warren take the news of their engagement?

Felix and Mercedes have reason to celebrate! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is planning to surprise wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) with a romantic meal.

The couple have been struggling to communicate after Yazz experienced an ectopic pregnancy and was diagnosed with premature menopause.

The stress of the situation has got on top of Yazz and resulted in her losing her temper with Hollyoaks High head Carter Shepherd (David Ames).

In the wake of Yazz's outburst, Tom decides she needs some TLC and sets about planning a cosy dinner for two.

But will his efforts backfire?

Will Tom's efforts to surprise Yazz backfire on him? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While Tom gets to work, he's taken aback when a concerned Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) informs him that Yazz has already returned to work at the school.

Carter approaches Yazz to discuss her wellbeing, and she admits that it's perhaps too soon to come back given how fragile she is.

Still stewing over his unsympathetic response to her struggles, Yazz turns on Carter once again, this time threatening to report him to HR!

Darren is buoyed by his family's support. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) offers son Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) some fatherly advice on how to tell Nancy (Jessica Fox) about his money problems.

Darren is grateful for his dad's help, but just as he's about to tell Nancy the truth a call comes through from Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber).

The cunning businesswoman throws Darren a lifeline by declaring she'll lend him the funds he needs to settle baby daughter Morgan's medical bill.

But at what cost?

Darren receives an intriguing message from Norma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has an accident while helping Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) put together a cocktail bar for girlfriend Leela.

But the alcohol cart may not be of any use to Leela when she comes to the realisation that her period is late.

Stunned, she rushes out in secret to pick up a pregnancy test.

Are her and Joel about to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.