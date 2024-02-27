Hollyoaks spoilers: Fresh DANGER for Romeo Nightingale!

Romeo is in terrible danger when Kane vows to get what he wants.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is in mortal danger when Kane ups the ante on his plan to get even in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The killer is currently serving time for the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), but is under threat from Kane - who wants to get even with Romeo's family!



The drug dealer recently learnt that James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) framed him for the death of Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) to protect his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Kane is out for revenge and poor Romeo has found himself on the receiving end of his brutality, while James has been blackmailed into working for him.

Romeo is forced to obey Kane's latest order. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Romeo is released from isolation, James receives instruction from Kane to change his visiting order to see him instead.

Kane then pays a visit to Romeo and issues him with a chilling threat, ensuring he gets what he wants.

Later during visitor's hours, Kane takes Romeo's place sat opposite James and issues the lawyer with a demand of £250k in return for his son's safety.

What will James do?

Will Joel and Leela get their happy ending? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is gutted when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) reveals she was going to take him back before she heard him and Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) quarrelling over Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

But there may still be hope for the estranged couple when Joel rushes to Leela's aid when she hurts herself doing DIY.

Joel pleads with his baby mumma to rekindle their romance so they can be a family.

But can she ever learn to trust him again?

Cindy lets her guard down with Pearl. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is still reeling from the embarrassment of being caught trying to frame Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) for theft.

Hoping she hasn't blown her chances of getting the job at Price Slice, Cindy lets her guard down and explains to Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) how much it would mean to her.

Pearl listens on as Cindy reveals the role would help her fund her upcoming wedding as well as providing distraction from her grief over losing Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Will Pearl be persuaded to give Cindy a second chance?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm