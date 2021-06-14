'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Goldie McQueen overhears SHOCK news

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is reeling when she overhears a private conversation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble starts brewing when Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is worried about his girlfriend, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare). Cher says she wants to remove her birthmark with bleach after receiving hateful comments online.

Sylver becomes increasingly worried about his daughter, Cher. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Romeo confides in Cher’s dad, Sylver (David Tag) about just how upset his daughter is.

But when Sylver finds Cher to talk to her she tells him if he doesn’t help her get rid of the birthmark she’s going to have to go to extreme lengths herself.

All Cher’s drama is worrying Romeo and he later tells Mercedes that he’s quitting.

He explains that he needs to be there for Cher and can’t concentrate when Mercedes is around him. Romeo and Mercedes start discussing their recent night of passion.

However they’re unaware that Goldie is within earshot and has heard every incriminating word about their one night stand!

Will Goldie go running to her brother Sylver with the bombshell revelation?

Romeo Nightingale confides in Cher's dad, Sylver, about what's been going on with his daughter. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) are getting agitated as Diane (Alex Fletcher) who has OCD, hasn’t allowed them to leave the house for weeks apart from for work.

Scott decides that he has had enough and leaves.

Plus Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie beg lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help after Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and her son John Paul (James Sutton) are now both in prison for the recent murder of George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Later on James asks DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval ) for a favour. What is he after?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.