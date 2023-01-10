Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Will Zain Randeri come clean to wife Misbah?
Airs Monday 16 Jan 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is in for a BIG shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Zain has promised to help his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her unwell son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) by offering to pay for Imran’s treatment centre.
Imran, who has an eating disorder and recently collapsed unconscious, has been admitted to a specialist treatment centre.
However, there's a major spanner in the works tonight when Zain gets the worrying news that he doesn’t have enough funds to pay for Imran’s treatment.
Zain thought he was due some inheritance money but when he speaks to lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), James breaks the news that there is no inheritance money after all!
Zain is in a spin wondering how on earth he can support Imran.
Will he come clean to Misbah and tell her there’s no way they can afford to keep Imran at the clinic now?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) starts to sympathise with her ex, Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) health situation.
Warren urgently needs a liver donor to save his life.
Sienna seems to be softening towards manipulative Warren, however her new boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) isn’t impressed, especially when he makes a very unwelcome discovery about Sienna and Warren!
Meanwhile, Sienna tells Grace Black (Tamara Wall) that she’s having serious doubts about the plan the two of them have cooked up.
Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) overhears the two women talking and has a stark warning for Sienna!
Later on, Ethan tells Sienna that he truly believes Warren might be a changed man.
Sienna has a big change of heart and decides to go against Grace.
She comes clean and tells Norma that Grace tampered with her donor test results and she IS a match for Warren's transplant after all.
How will Norma respond to the shocking revelation and will she now be on board with saving Warren’s life?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.