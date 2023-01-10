Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Will Zain Randeri come clean to wife Misbah?

Zain Randeri has been hiding the truth from his wife Misbah in Hollyoaks.

Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is in for a BIG shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Zain has promised to help his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her unwell son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) by offering to pay for Imran’s treatment centre.

Imran, who has an eating disorder and recently collapsed unconscious, has been admitted to a specialist treatment centre.

However, there's a major spanner in the works tonight when Zain gets the worrying news that he doesn’t have enough funds to pay for Imran’s treatment.

Imran recently collapsed unconscious as a result of his eating disorder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zain thought he was due some inheritance money but when he speaks to lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), James breaks the news that there is no inheritance money after all!

Zain is in a spin wondering how on earth he can support Imran.

Will he come clean to Misbah and tell her there’s no way they can afford to keep Imran at the clinic now?

Sienna Blake is starting to feel sorry for her ex Warren in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) starts to sympathise with her ex, Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) health situation.

Warren urgently needs a liver donor to save his life.

Sienna seems to be softening towards manipulative Warren, however her new boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) isn’t impressed, especially when he makes a very unwelcome discovery about Sienna and Warren!

Ethan (right) tells Sienna he thinks that Warren could be a changed man but is he just being fooled? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna tells Grace Black (Tamara Wall) that she’s having serious doubts about the plan the two of them have cooked up.

Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) overhears the two women talking and has a stark warning for Sienna!

Later on, Ethan tells Sienna that he truly believes Warren might be a changed man.

Sienna has a big change of heart and decides to go against Grace.

She comes clean and tells Norma that Grace tampered with her donor test results and she IS a match for Warren's transplant after all.

How will Norma respond to the shocking revelation and will she now be on board with saving Warren’s life?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4