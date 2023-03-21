Hollyoaks spoilers: How many years? Prisoner Eric Foster is sentenced!
Airs Wednesday 29 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is on tenterhooks as he waits to hear how long his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) has been given behind bars in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who was held hostage by twisted Eric, joins Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) as they await news on Eric’s fate.
Will he be spending a long time in prison?
Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) wants to protect his little sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) and thinks that keeping his and Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) wedding plans from her is for the best while she awaits her stem cell transplant.
However, keeping quiet soon blows up in his face when Juliet discovers the truth and feels hurt.
Together Juliet, her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) present James with a proposal.
The trio offer to help with wedding planning as a way of keeping Juliet busy while she awaits her stem cell transplant
Elsewhere, Sharon (Jamelia) helps her son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) with his studies and tries to put in a good word about Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)
Mercedes is dating DeMarcus’s dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwoodd) but DeMarcus doesn’t approve of their relationship.
Later on, when Mercedes comes to drop off Felix’s favourite childhood sweets for him, the kind gesture doesn’t go unnoticed.
Will DeMarcus start to warm towards her?
Plus, Brooke Hathaway’s (Tylan Grant) idea of a quiet day isn’t exactly what her new boss, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) imagined.
Things soon get noisy when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) turns up at The Love Boat where, following Eric Foster’s sentencing, unhappy students begin to taunt him.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.