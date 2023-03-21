Hollyoaks spoilers: How many years? Prisoner Eric Foster is sentenced!

Will Eric Foster be spending a long time behind bars in Hollyoaks?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is on tenterhooks as he waits to hear how long his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) has been given behind bars in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who was held hostage by twisted Eric, joins Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) as they await news on Eric’s fate.

Will he be spending a long time in prison?

Eric took Maxine hostage in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) wants to protect his little sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) and thinks that keeping his and Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) wedding plans from her is for the best while she awaits her stem cell transplant.

However, keeping quiet soon blows up in his face when Juliet discovers the truth and feels hurt.

Juliet recently enjoyed a special trip to Brighton with her girlfriend Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Together Juliet, her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) present James with a proposal.

The trio offer to help with wedding planning as a way of keeping Juliet busy while she awaits her stem cell transplant

Sharon (played by Jamelia) has recently arrived in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Sharon (Jamelia) helps her son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) with his studies and tries to put in a good word about Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)

Mercedes is dating DeMarcus’s dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwoodd) but DeMarcus doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Later on, when Mercedes comes to drop off Felix’s favourite childhood sweets for him, the kind gesture doesn’t go unnoticed.

Will DeMarcus start to warm towards her?

Mercedes and Felix have a volatile relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Brooke Hathaway’s (Tylan Grant) idea of a quiet day isn’t exactly what her new boss, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) imagined.

Things soon get noisy when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) turns up at The Love Boat where, following Eric Foster’s sentencing, unhappy students begin to taunt him.

