Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen is floored by BOMBSHELL confession!
Airs Friday 1 September August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is left shocked when pupil Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) has a BIG confession for him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Former teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), tells Hunter that he needs to put a stop to the crush that pupil Freya clearly has on him before anyone else hears about it.
Hunter braces himself to talk to Freya.
However rather than shy away from it, Freya opens up and drops the bombshell news to Hunter that she’s in love with him just like he was in love with his former teacher, Neeta, when he was a pupil himself.
Hunter tries to tell Freya their relationship is strictly student and teacher but when she doesn’t accept it, things get heated between them and Freya storms off.
Meanwhile things are about to take a turn for the worse for Hunter when influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), does more manipulating!
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is rattled when her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) fails to return home after a night out.
An agitated Sienna questions Ethan on his whereabouts but he tells her he had a one man lock-in at The Loft and that he’s back on board with the plan to fleece Rafe (Chris Gordon).
Meanwhile, Rafe confides in Sienna about wanting his sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) around more.
Sienna encourages Rafe to call Ethan to see if he knows where Dilly is and when Rafe eventually tracks sibling Dilly down, he tells her has something he needs to tell her asap!
What is so pressing?
Meanwhile an emotional Dilly asks Ethan if he’ll keep her company as she doesn’t want to be alone.
Are Dilly and Ethan starting to grow WAY too close?
Plus, it’s the Earl of Dee Award finale with the festival tickets up for grabs.
Beau is not pleased when he finds the campsite completely wrecked especially as the press are due to turn up and take publicity shots any second.
Can the teens pull it out the bag to to get their act together and sort things out in the nick of time?
Or is Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who has been overseeing the awards, about to be on the receiving end of yet more humiliation?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.