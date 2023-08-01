Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Ella Richardson in terrible danger?

Is Ella Richardson in danger because of Warren?

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) finds herself in a terrifying situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following revelations at her sixteenth birthday party in yesterday’s episode, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried that Ella may cause trouble for her and her family.

There was drama at Ella's party when her nemesis, Shing-Lin, decided to make a speech! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ella thinks that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is her biological father and now Sienna, who has twins with Warren, is worried about what that may mean for her own children with Warren, Sophie and Sebastian.

Sienna talks to Warren and tells him that Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) clearly didn’t want him to know about Ella because she obviously didn’t want him involved in her daughter’s life.

Meanwhile, Ella walks straight into an alarming situation when she goes to Warren’s garage and finds gangster, Terry Smart, trying to rob it.

Is Terry going to take out his anger on Ella or will Warren arrive and save the day?

Ella (above) is put in a terrifying situation because of Warren Fox's dodgy dealings. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is shocked when she sees the estimated cost of the statue she was planning of her deceased dog, Bronzer.

Goldie is determined the statue is going ahead and asks Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) if she can give her some extra shifts at the Salon so she can start saving.

However, Goldie is left shocked when she discovers that Norma has sold the Salon and that vengeful James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) suggested Earl of Dee, Rafe (Chris Gordon) should snap it up in order to open an office in the village.

Charlie Dean has been in a bad place recently and now he needs help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) wants to put an end to his struggling mental health but when his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) suggests he speaks to a professional Charlie blows up again.

At the opening of the Market, Charlie tries to speak to his ex, Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) who he upset by sleeping with his previous girlfriend, Ella.

Not surprisingly Shing Lin doesn’t want to hear what Charlie has got to say.

Shing-Lin caused drama at Ella's recent sixteenth birthday party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the park, meddling teenagers Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) are whipping up more mischief.

The boys thought it would be funny to try and set Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) up with Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

Tonight they hide in the distance to see what will happen when Pearl and Jack come together.

However things quickly take a very worrying turn when Jack seems to be in serious trouble!

What has happened to him and are Dillon and Lucas to blame?

