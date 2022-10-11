Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Maxine Minniver about to rumble Eric’s sinister plan?
Airs Friday 21 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
It looks as if Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is about to unearth the vile truth about Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings
In yesterday’s episode misogynist Eric spiked Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) drink on the Love Boat.
Lizzie collapsed and was rushed to hospital.
Desperate to find out what happened to his sister, an unsuspecting Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur), actually turns to Eric for help!
Meanwhile despite her frightening ordeal, Lizzie is determined to put on a defiant front.
She orders the girls who are rallying around her to go back to the Love Boat.
However, when Eric, who has only just started working on the Love Boat, serves up a new round of drinks, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) starts to grow suspicious.
Could Maxine have cottoned onto the fact that Eric is tampering with the drinks?
And is Eric’s new and very sinister plan about to completely unravel?
Meanwhile, Love Boat boss Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried that he will lose his business after the recent spiking drama.
Under new pressure, Damon’s relationship with his partner Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) becomes increasingly strained.
When Damon takes out his stress by mocking Liberty’s spirituality, Liberty decides to ‘manifest’ the right man.
But will she be surprised when one actually shows up?
Plus, it’s time for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) to go back to school. DeMarcus has got lots of readjusting to do having spent the last few months locked up in a youth offender’s institute for a crime he hadn’t committed.
As DeMarcus struggles to control his quick temper, his father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) start to worry it could be a long and fraught process for Felix to settle back into school life.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
