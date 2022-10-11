Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Maxine Minniver about to rumble Eric’s sinister plan?

Mazine Minniver (right) grows very suspicious of Eric Foster in Hollyoaks.

It looks as if Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is about to unearth the vile truth about Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings

Lizzie Chen-Williams had her drink spiked by Eric on the Love Boat. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode misogynist Eric spiked Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) drink on the Love Boat.

Lizzie collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Desperate to find out what happened to his sister, an unsuspecting Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur), actually turns to Eric for help!

Mason Chen-Williams wants to know what REALLY happened to his sister, Lizzie in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lizzie was rushed to hospital in Hollyoaks after sipping on a spiked drink. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile despite her frightening ordeal, Lizzie is determined to put on a defiant front.

She orders the girls who are rallying around her to go back to the Love Boat.

However, when Eric, who has only just started working on the Love Boat, serves up a new round of drinks, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) starts to grow suspicious.

Could Maxine have cottoned onto the fact that Eric is tampering with the drinks?

And is Eric’s new and very sinister plan about to completely unravel?

Maxine, Serena and Peri had gone for drinks on the Love Boat when Lizzie was suddenly taken very ill. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Love Boat boss Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried that he will lose his business after the recent spiking drama.

Under new pressure, Damon’s relationship with his partner Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) becomes increasingly strained.

When Damon takes out his stress by mocking Liberty’s spirituality, Liberty decides to ‘manifest’ the right man.

But will she be surprised when one actually shows up?

DeMarcus Westwood is struggling to adapt back to school life. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, it’s time for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) to go back to school. DeMarcus has got lots of readjusting to do having spent the last few months locked up in a youth offender’s institute for a crime he hadn’t committed.

As DeMarcus struggles to control his quick temper, his father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) start to worry it could be a long and fraught process for Felix to settle back into school life.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4