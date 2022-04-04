Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Sienna Blake falling for her ex Warren again?

Sienna Blake still has feelings for Warren.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sees her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in a new light in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Warren put his and Sienna’s twins, Sophie and Sebastian, in terrible danger after passing out.

Warren’s extra-strong medication put him into a deep sleep and a house fire almost erupted when he left a pizza to burn in the oven.

Sienna thinks Warren was the hero of the day and not the culprit! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Warren managed to scramble to safety with the twins but Sienna has got the wrong end of the story.

She is convinced that Warren saved the twins and was the hero of the day, not realising that it was actually him who caused the danger in the first place.

Tonight, and with her feelings stirred up for Warren, she recognises the old Warren she knew and fell in love with. Does she want to rekindle their relationship?

Meanwhile, tension brews between Warren and his girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). Warren continues to push Maxine away whilst she worries about his health.

Tensions have been brewing between Maxine and Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, and after some advice from his son Joel Dexter, (Rory Douglas-Speed), Warren decides he wants to have the twins christened.

However he’s soon resorting to old habits that could completely destroy his relationship with Maxine.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has some got explaining to do as he spoils his kids.

How can Ste explain the reason that after months of being flat broke he suddenly seems to be loaded with money?

Ste Hay enjoys spoiling his kids and treating them. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tried to steal money from Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and her husband Tom's (Ellis Hollins) kiosk yesterday.

Tonight Charlie is forced to apologise to Yazz but will volatile Charlie be able to control his temper?

Charlie Dean steals from Tom and Yazz. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) helps Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) have a realisation about their relationship with Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin).

What wisdom has Darren imparted?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm