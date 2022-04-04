Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Sienna Blake falling for her ex Warren again?
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 13 April 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sees her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in a new light in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Warren put his and Sienna’s twins, Sophie and Sebastian, in terrible danger after passing out.
Warren’s extra-strong medication put him into a deep sleep and a house fire almost erupted when he left a pizza to burn in the oven.
Warren managed to scramble to safety with the twins but Sienna has got the wrong end of the story.
She is convinced that Warren saved the twins and was the hero of the day, not realising that it was actually him who caused the danger in the first place.
Tonight, and with her feelings stirred up for Warren, she recognises the old Warren she knew and fell in love with. Does she want to rekindle their relationship?
Meanwhile, tension brews between Warren and his girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). Warren continues to push Maxine away whilst she worries about his health.
Later, and after some advice from his son Joel Dexter, (Rory Douglas-Speed), Warren decides he wants to have the twins christened.
However he’s soon resorting to old habits that could completely destroy his relationship with Maxine.
Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has some got explaining to do as he spoils his kids.
How can Ste explain the reason that after months of being flat broke he suddenly seems to be loaded with money?
Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tried to steal money from Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) and her husband Tom's (Ellis Hollins) kiosk yesterday.
Tonight Charlie is forced to apologise to Yazz but will volatile Charlie be able to control his temper?
Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) helps Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) have a realisation about their relationship with Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin).
What wisdom has Darren imparted?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.