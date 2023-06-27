Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale upsets Peri with Juliet’s funeral plans!

James Nightingale ruffles feathers when he tries to take control of Juliet's funeral.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is on his own mission to oversee plans for Juliet’s funeral in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet’s brother, Romeo (Owen Warner) and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) have their own ideas on how to pay their respects to their beloved Juliet.

After a night of going over final funeral arrangements the two of them fall asleep together on the sofa, much to the upset of Romeo’s jealous girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

Lacey (pictured above) tells Rayne she needs to stop being so self-centred. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rayne’s best friend, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) tells Rayne she needs to back off a bit and stop posting pictures of Juliet online which have her in them too.

However Rayne retaliates and says she’s struggling with Juliet’s death and feels triggered watching Peri having to bury her partner after all the pain she went through herself with her ex, Brent.

Rayne says Juliet's death and funeral plans are triggering her own painful memories. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Romeo gets a text from James and goes round to see him but is horrified when he discovers that James seems to be steamrolling the funeral in a way that Juliet wouldn’t have appreciated.

Instead of following Juliet’s wishes, James wants a traditional funeral with everyone dressed in black

Romeo (above) and James clash over plans for Juliet's funeral. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo and James are soon locked in an argument about the funeral but it’s all too much for Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Not wanting to cause Donna-Marie any more pain, Romeo reluctantly agrees to his dad’s funeral plans.

However, Peri is not so compliant and, refusing to cave to James, says she will be wearing bright colours, just as Juliet wanted.

Peri pictured with the love of her life, Juliet, weeks before Juliet's death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Juliet’s family meet up with Peri at the hearse, words are exchanged between her and James and Peri makes the decision NOT to go to the funeral!

Romeo chases after an upset Peri and tells her she needs to let go of the rage in her heart and go to the funeral with him so she doesn’t live with any regrets.

Will Peri be talked round?

New romance! Joel Dexter and Leela Lomax have grown close recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) is concerned about Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) health following his recent collapse.

Leela tells Joel she can’t be worrying about him and her daughter Peri during the funeral and that it’s best if he stays behind and gets some rest.

Joel, who has been keeping his diagnosis a secret, agrees that he won’t go but says he'll do some soccer training instead.

Charlie Dean wants to talk to his ex Ella about what happened between them. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) wants to talk to Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) about what happened between them the other night.

However the two teenagers are interrupted by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who is helping Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) and Ella get outfits ready for their prom.

Ella Richardson (above) recently spent the night with her ex, Charlie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Ella pulls out a dress that belonged to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) Scott tells the teen it’s inappropriate, leaving Ella embarrassed.

Charlie manages to get Ella alone and the two of them agree that the other night was a mistake.

When Charlie sees how stressed Ella is about finding a prom outfit, he reassures her that she is beautiful whatever she wears.

However, just as he seems to have charmed her he goes and spoils the mood by putting his foot in it!

What has Charlie done now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4