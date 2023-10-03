Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale wants Brent sent down!
Airs Monday 9 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is determined to get a confession out of murder suspect, Brent (Jesse Fox) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ever since the shocking death of influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), James has been keen to move any hint of blame away from his own son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).
However, things aren’t looking too good when more videos of Rayne continue to surface which paint Romeo as a strong murder suspect!
James swings into action and recruits his husband, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in order to help keep Romeo and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) away from suspicion.
But the more James tries to point the finger of blame at Brent, the more he is upsetting Peri.
Peri is adamant that Brent is innocent and when Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) finds out that James is trying to make Brent confess to the murder, she loses her temper and rails at James.
Meanwhile, a suspicious phone call between Peri and Romeo suggests that the pair DO in fact have something to hide.
What secrets are they keeping?
Meanwhile, Leela’s boyfriend, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) prepares for his physical test for his new role in the Fire Service.
Will he make the grade?
Joel has been worried that his recent diabetes diagnosis will scupper his career plans.
Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) bags himself a new contract working for Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).
Dave, who is currently having to live with Osborne family after failing to keep up with rent payments on his home, is really hoping a new job will mean he can afford to get his own place.
He, and his son, Mason (Frank Kaur) and niece Shing-Lin (Izzie Yip) only moved in with the Osbornes recently but Dave is already struggling having to share a space with Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and his constant nagging.
Dave is feeling optimistic that working for Rafe could mean a new start for him.
However, he’s later gutted when he has to reveal to his girlfriend, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) that Rafe has let him go and has found someone else to finish the job after all.
Feeling very deflated, Dave, who has a history of drug-abuse, later turns down the offer of a drink with Cindy.
He tells Cindy that he can’t come because he’s arranged a lad’s night out. However, it seems that Dave is not being entirely honest!
Elsewhere, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) continues to get things sorted ahead of Dilly Harcourt’s (Emma Johnsey-Smith) Charity Ball.
Nadira opens up about her relationship with Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) who is struggling to grieve for her best friend, Rayne.
Over at the McQueen's, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) prepares for the family’s lunch date with Carter Shepherd (David Ames).
The McQueen clan gets to know Carter a little more over the course of the meal and the Hollyoaks High headteacher reveals he’s trying to get John Paul a tutoring contract for underprivileged children.
The family all think that’s a fabulous idea.
However, all is not as it seems as shady character Carter is later seen sneaking off to take a secretive phone call.
What exactly is he plotting?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
