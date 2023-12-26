Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul and Carter are CAUGHT ON CAMERA!

Carter and John Paul's affair is rumbled, but by whom?

Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) give in to their desires in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - but their passionate encounter gets caught on someone's camera!

The closeted headteacher has been undergoing gay conversion therapy in a bid to suppress his true sexuality and growing feelings for John Paul.

Meanwhile, JP is still reeling after Carter issued him a threat and decides to attend one of the therapy sessions.

Disgusted by its teachings, John Paul calls Carter out, but his lover hits back, warning he could have him fired, just like that.

Afterwards, confused Carter tells John Paul he's terrified of what would happen if Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) found out the truth about him - just as his daughter comes through the door!

How will he explain himself?

John Paul wants Carter to be true to himself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Following his confrontation with Freya, Carter recognises the damage his continuous lying is causing and declares he's going to stop practising conversion therapy.

John Paul is relieved and hopes it's the first step to Carter being able to accept his true self.

Unable to ignore their feelings, Carter and John share a kiss outside the school.

But unbeknownst to them their snog is being recorded on camera - and someone has rumbled their affair!

Carter and John Paul's secret affair has been rumbled! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

2024 is getting off to a miserable start for Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) when he receives a menacing threat from his prison cellmate.

Prince is currently behind bars after confessing to the murder of influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), but there's serious doubt over whether he actually committed the crime.

Hunter (Theo Graham) goes to visit his incarcerated twin and is troubled to hear about the terrible time he's having.

He pleads with Prince not to give up hope, promising he'll find a way to get him out.

But as Prince returns to his cell, it seems he's more trapped than ever when his dangerous roomie orders him to become his new lookout.

Prince's prison stint has become a living hell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in the village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in bits after receiving devastating news at her baby scan.

Her fragile state doesn't go unnoticed by cousin Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey), who wonders if the family should be doing more to support Mercy.

But will she be able to discover the real reason behind Mercedes' heartache?

Mercedes is in turmoil after receiving some heartbreaking news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) stays true to his word about helping Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) get into shape.

The fellas embark on the first day of their new fitness regime, hoping that together they'll be able to achieve their goals.

Darren's battling a lot of insecurities, and once again finds himself turning to Zain for support as he reveals the real reason he wants to shed the pounds.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm