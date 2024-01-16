Hollyoaks spoilers: Killer Romeo pleads GUILTY to murder?

Romeo Nightingale's (Owen Warner) trial gets underway in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - can Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) convince him not to plead guilty to murdering Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan)?

Before heading to the courtroom, Peri and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) pay him a visit in prison.

The pair urge Romeo to remain positive, but he declares he doesn't want anyone else getting dragged into the mess he created.

Consumed with guilt over allowing Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) to be banged up for a crime he didn't commit, Romeo believes he should now do what Prince wants - and that means confessing to killing Rayne.

Peri is alarmed by Romeo's refusal to defend his actions and makes a last-ditch attempt to get him to change his mind.

Will it be enough, or is Romeo facing a future behind bars?

Kind-hearted Nancy offers Darren's kids a place to stay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile at the Osbornes, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) is busy packing up Jack Jr (Ryan Mulvey) and Frankie's (Isabel Smith) belongings.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) was slowly getting to know his teenage twins, but Suzanne is determined to get them as far away from the village as possible.

Distraught at the thought of being separated from his kids again, Darren pleads with Suzanne to allow him one more day with Frankie and JJ before she takes them away.

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is alarmed when JJ admits they don't have a home to go back to.

Taking pity on them, Nancy kindly suggests they all stay at theirs until they find their feet again.

But what will Suzanne have to say?

Myra has an emotional heart-to-heart with Sally. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it's decision time for Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane).

The ladies are forced to make a tough choice, but agree it's the right thing to do in order to keep their family out of trouble.

Later on, Myra has an emotional heart-to-heart with Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace), and the exes finally get some closure on the past.

Carter asks Maxine if they can make things official. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) decides it's time to make his relationship with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) official.

The closeted headteacher has been dating Maxine for a few weeks, but she has no idea his heart really lies with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Desperate to supress his true sexuality, Carter has a deep and meaningful with Max over religion, which results in him asking her to be his girlfriend.

How will John Paul react to the news?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm