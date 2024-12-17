Hollyoaks spoilers: Killer? Sienna Blake makes a shocking confession that changes everything!

Sienna Blake admits what really happened on her wedding day!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) leaves her family reeling when she makes a shocking confession that changes everything in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Sienna is worried about the mental state of her grandmother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson).

Martha has been acting erratically ever since Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) has convinced her that she was the one who pushed Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to his death on Sienna and Ethan’s wedding day.

Martha Blake thinks it was her who killed Ethan on his wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Sienna tells Jez what Martha has told her, that she witnessed Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) putting Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) dead body into a car.

Meanwhile Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is also on Abe’s case and shares her theories with Sienna.

Sienna tells Mercy what Martha saw.

Sienna tells Mercedes McQueen (above) what she knows about Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Abe discovers that Mercedes is onto him and threatens her with vile taunts but Mercedes has more to worry about when doctor, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), finds her and tells her she’s been trying to get hold of her to talk to her about her latest blood test results.

Mercedes, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer and recently began chemotherapy, is immediately fearing the worst.

Does Doctor Misbah have bad news for Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, a devastated Mercedes makes a phone call to Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) who she has fallen in love with and tells him that they have to stop her medical treatment and that she really needs him right now.

However, unluckily for Mercedes it’s Freddie’s wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who picks up the voicemail!

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is desperate to announce his and his girlfriend Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) baby news.

When Misbah invites Vicky and Robbie to a Christmas party over at theirs Robbie thinks it’s the perfect moment to reveal that Vicky is pregnant.

Vicky, who has told him she wanted to keep it secret for at least the first three months, is dismayed when he blurts out the news.

Vicky has recently discovered she is pregnant with Freddie's baby! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When her friend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) tries to comfor her, Vicky tells him that Robbie isn’t her baby’s father and that she doesn’t know what to do.

Meanwhile, Jez plans a Christmas grotto at his shed at the allotments.

Sienna Blake on her wedding day to Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the police station, Martha confesses to DI Banks that it was her who killed Ethan.

However, in a terrible twist of events and when left alone with Martha who has become increasingly distressed, Sienna confronts her and tells her that there is no way she could have killed Ethan…..because she did!

So it seems Sienna is guilty of murdering her husband after all!

What impact is her killer confession going to have on her family?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.