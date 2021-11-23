‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Luke Morgan hunts for Darren. Will he find him?

Luke Morgan is on a mission to find his missing mate, Darren.

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is determined to find his best mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Luke manages to track Darren’s location on an app and realises it’s the same hotel where Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) have a cleaning job booked.

Cleaners Ste and Sienna are at the same hotel where Darren is being held captive. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on, Ste and Sienna are pleased to have landed their first big cleaning contract for Ste’s company and enlist the help of Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter).

Luke decides to go along with them so he can secretly hunt for Darren.

Are Sienna and Ste going to stumble across Darren? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the hotel, a determined Luke is on the hunt, desperately looking for Darren. Meanwhile Darren, who is being held prisoner, makes an escape attempt of his own.

Will he be successful? And will he run into Luke, Ste and Sienna?

Luke Morgan begins searching around the hotel rooms for missing Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren’s other half, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is trying to take her mind off missing Darren by throwing herself into work.

With the school nativity fast approaching, assistant head teacher Nancy agrees that her new colleague, Olivia (Emily Burnett), can be the assistant director of the Hollyoaks' High festive performance.

However, it seems that Nancy is not coping well when she deliberately destroys the prop donkey that Olivia has made!

Teenagers Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, teenagers Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) look after Liberty Savage’s (Jessamy Stoddart) baby for the afternoon.

When Liberty compliments how great Ella is with the little one, Ella begins to think that she’s ready to start a family of her own.

But does her boyfriend Charlie feel the same way?

Theresa wants to buy Kathleen-Angel the dolls house but is short of cash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) is selling a homemade eco-friendly dolls house.

Theresa McQueen’s (Jorgie Porter) daughter Kathleen-Angel immediately falls in love with the doll’s house and begs her mum to get it.

Theresa begs Ripley to reserve it for her while she tries to find the funds to pay for the gift.

Will Ripley agree and will Kathleen-Angel be getting her dream Christmas present?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm