‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Martine Deveraux is in denial

Martine Deveraux is reeling when a body is identified.

Distraught Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) refuses to believe what she hears in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A body has been found in the woods and the police have now identified it as being Martine’s niece, Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

But worse news is to come for Martine when her own son, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) who secretly fled from the village last year, is accused of being the murderer.

Martine, is in pieces. Meanwhile, her cool-headed daughter, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) has come up with a masterplan to protect the real killer, her triplet brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon).

Celeste composes herself and sticks to her story.

But will Martine ever be able to forgive Celeste if she discovers she is lying.

Nate Dendby has more shocking news for Martine Deveraux. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, undercover cop Nate Denby (Chris Charles) who has revealed his real name is Saul, opens up to Martine.

He tells her about his romantic history with Lisa and how he suspects that Martine's husband, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is involved in Lisa’s murder.

Martine is reeling, and overwhelmed, she makes a huge decision.

However she may live to regret it when soon afterwards, she receives a very suspicious text message.

What does it say and who is the sender?

Katja (above) has previously worked for evil Fergus Collins. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Katja, the former colleague of Fergus Collins (Robert Beck), wants nothing do do with Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) case.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) was hoping that Katja would be able to provide evidence that would prove that Warren was NOT responsible for killing Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) and that Fergus was behind it.

When Katja is resistant to helping her, Maxine tries to guilt trip her into stopping an innocent man being sent down for a murder he didn’t commit.

Warren opens up to his psychiatrist, Honour (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren starts to open up to his psychiatrist, Honour, (Vera Chok).

But when he angrily comes out with a blistering tirade, he lets slip a shocking confession that could land him in even more serious trouble.

What has Warren revealed?

James Nightingale (above) offers to help Ste out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, following the cancellation of his lucrative cleaning contract, Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) plan to save Christmas is unsuccessful.

But there could be help on hand.

When James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) overhears what the Lomax family and Ste are going through, he offers to help out.

Will proud Ste accept James’s offer?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm