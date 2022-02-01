‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Martine Deveraux on mission to hide truth!

Martine Deveraux can't face the truth and is in denial in Hollyoaks.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is on a mission to protect her son in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When killer Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) starts to come out of his coma, Martine is adamant policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles), who was investigating the murder of Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji), doesn’t find out.

Martine's son Toby (pictured), was responsible for killing her niece, Lisa Loveday. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Martine, who knows her son Toby is guilty of the crime, wants to delay Toby’s arrest for as long as possible but with Toby now awake, it’s surely only a matter of time.

Later, Martine comes face to face with Toby, who was left in a coma after the fatal explosion at Salon de Thé which killed Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony), Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and Toby’s triplet sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali).

Can Martine ever forgive Toby for murdering her niece, Lisa, and pinning the blame on her other son, Toby’s triplet brother, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams).

Darren Osborne (above) wants to support Charlie and Ella. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashely Taylor Dawson) decides that he wants to support young teens, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) with raising their baby.

However he fails to get his other half, Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Ella’s step-mum, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) on board with the idea.

Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson are expecting a baby together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Darren arranges for Charlie to have a part-time job at Price Slice in the hope that Charlie will be motivated into providing for his young family and learn how to save money.

However, Charlie’s foray into the working world doesn't show him in a great light when he blows all his first earnings on a video game.

Certain that Charlie and Ella just don’t have the maturity to cope with a new baby, Nancy thinks it’s time they all face facts and start considering the option of adoption.

How will Ella and Charlie react?

Mercedes has decided Bobby (pictured) will be be home-schooled. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) plans to home-school her son Bobby (Jayden Fox).

Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) fears that’s a very bad idea but Mercedes tells her she has it all figured out.

Teacher and family member John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is going to help with the lesson plans although John Paul seems more preoccupied with drinking and hangovers than any teaching right now.

Mercedes has been having a very tough time with Bobby recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, a social worker pays the McQueens a surprise visit and his timing is very unfortunate when he overhears a shocking comment from Bobby.

And there is worse to come when mum Mercedes later makes a DISTURBING discovery in Bobby’s school bag.

What has she unearthed?

Imran is desperate to ask Serena (above) out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tries to pluck up the courage to ask Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) out.

However Serena’s big brother, Sam Chen Williams (Matthew McGivern) doesn’t think Imran is good enough for his little sister.

Sam decides to put Imran though his paces!

What exactly has he got in mind and how is Imran going to fare?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm