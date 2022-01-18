‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Maxine Minniver gets a surprise from dad Dave!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 28 Jan 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is taken aback when she runs into Dave in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Maxine recently discovered that newcomer Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) was her long lost father.
So far Dave has had wanted nothing to do with her and has been keeping her very much at arm’s length.
Tonight when he bumps into Maxine, Dave apologises for the way he’s been treating her.
He tells her he wants to start building a father/ daughter relationship with her but that it will have to be kept secret from his family, his wife, his kids and pretty much everyone else!
Will Maxine agree to Dave’s terms?
Meanwhile, there is trouble brewing when Dave’s daughters Serena (Emma Lau) and Lizzie (Lily Best) spot Dave and Maxine having an intimate conversation together.
They quickly get the wrong end of the stick.
Will they tell Dave’s wife, Honour (Vera Chok) what they’ve witnessed?
Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is nowhere to be seen.
His son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) blames himself for bringing Luke’s attacker, Stephen McGregor to the village.
However, Ollie soon shifts the blame to Stephen when he runs into him.
Later on, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) makes another gamble with Ollie as he weighs out a life-shattering choice.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to get James to open up to him, but will James take any notice?
Meanwhile, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) maintains the image of a happy marriage on social media, however the reality is far from it.
She and her new husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) are really struggling with their relationship.
It looks like the honeymoon period didn't last long!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
