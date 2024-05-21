Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen confronts Robbie Roscoe!
Airs Wednesday 29 May on E4 at 7pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) squares up to Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) confides in Mercedes about his shocking discovery.
In yesterday’s episode, Freddie was utterly floored when he realised the person who has custody of his child, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher), is his very own estranged brother, Robbie.
When Mercedes is out and spots Lexi, she has some strong words for Robbie and calls out his behaviour. However Robbie stands up to Mercy and tells her to back off and that it’s none of her business.
Meanwhile, over at the Lomaxes, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are unaware of the tragedy that has unfolded with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) unborn baby.
An utterly devastated Joel and Leela are alone and unable to think about facing the day ahead.
Elsewhere, abusive Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who has been gas-lighting and manipulating his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), once again tries to make things up to Cleo.
When will Cleo have had enough of his constant provocations and abuse followed by him playing Mr Nice?
And are more revelations about Abe involving Myra Pocahontas about to surface?
Plus, over at the prison, Freddie and his secret fiancée, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) continue their spat over their children.
Grace starts to have concerns, when Freddie, who is colluding with her to break her out of prison, seems to be losing his nerve.
Is he going to back out of their secret plot?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.