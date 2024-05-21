Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen confronts Robbie Roscoe!

Mercedes McQueen has a go at Robbie Roscoe over recent discoveries in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) squares up to Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) confides in Mercedes about his shocking discovery.

In yesterday’s episode, Freddie was utterly floored when he realised the person who has custody of his child, Lexi Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher), is his very own estranged brother, Robbie.

Mercedes spots Lexi Roscoe out and about in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Mercedes is out and spots Lexi, she has some strong words for Robbie and calls out his behaviour. However Robbie stands up to Mercy and tells her to back off and that it’s none of her business.

Mercedes with Lexi and Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes tears strips off Robbie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, over at the Lomaxes, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are unaware of the tragedy that has unfolded with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) unborn baby.

An utterly devastated Joel and Leela are alone and unable to think about facing the day ahead.

Pregnant Leela raised the alarm when she realised she hadn't felt her baby move. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, abusive Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who has been gas-lighting and manipulating his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), once again tries to make things up to Cleo.

When will Cleo have had enough of his constant provocations and abuse followed by him playing Mr Nice?

And are more revelations about Abe involving Myra Pocahontas about to surface?

Abe Fielding and Cleo Mulkerrin get into another confrontation in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, over at the prison, Freddie and his secret fiancée, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) continue their spat over their children.

Grace starts to have concerns, when Freddie, who is colluding with her to break her out of prison, seems to be losing his nerve.

Is he going to back out of their secret plot?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4