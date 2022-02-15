‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Mercedes McQueen is sent into a panic

Mercedes McQueen is in a panic in 'Hollyoaks'.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is sent into spin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mum Mercedes, gets a text message which reminds her that she has another impending visit from social services.

An anxious Mercedes is suddenly forced to spring into action and find someone else to take care of her son, Bobby (Jayden Fox) while she heads off for a job interview.

John Paul's drinking has got way out of control in recent weeks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has been drinking way too much recently and he knows it.

Earlier in the week he had an encounter with a new admirer, Luis, and the two of them spent the night together.

However an accusation revealed the shocking truth and suddenly John Paul was forced to see the night through very different eyes.

Tonight, John Paul is avoiding all calls from Luis.

Instead he commits to sorting out his life and tackling his alcohol issues head-on but can he stick to his plan?

John Paul pictured with his colleague, Olivia Bradshaw. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Luis expose the truth to John Paul’s colleague, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett).

Left alone with his thoughts, John Paul starts to spiral out of control again.

Felix Westwood pictured with his son, DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) tries to bond with his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade).

However, an admission from Felix that was meant to be heartfelt, only makes DeMarcus feel like he has something more to prove.

An upset DeMarcus confides in Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Leah offers to help him and the two of them decide they’re going to cause a commotion by breaking into Hollyoaks High.

Leah Barnes (right) breaks into Hollyoaks High with DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, things soon take a different turn for the teenagers when they come across a stash of alcohol hidden away in the caretakers closet.

The two of them decide to have some fun but is their fun about to go very badly wrong?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm