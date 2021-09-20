‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Misbah Maalik has shock news for Shaq

Misbha Maalik has some shocking news for Shaq Qureshi.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has some terrible news for Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Shaq, who is still determined to find out the identity of his biological father, turns to lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) for help in putting a subpoena against Misbah.

However, Sami turns him down and tells Shaq that his expectations aren’t realistic and even if they were, he wouldn’t help him.

Shaq confides in Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and once more she agrees to help him find his dad.

Peri Lomax thinks she should maybe go to the police. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) doesn’t know whether to go to the police or not following a shock accusation.

Plus stalker Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) frames someone else for a crime they haven’t committed.

Later on, Peri makes a SHOCK decision.

Goldie McQueen takes sneaky steps to discredit Olivia. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is still determined to make her son Prince’s (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) engagement to Olivia (Emily Burnett) fail now that she’s discovered the couple are planning to emigrate to New Zealand.

Sneaky Goldie sets up a dating profile in Olivia’s name.

However, a minor detail gives away her underhand plan and exposes her meddling.

Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson are together now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, since discovering Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has a mystery girlfriend, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) decides it’s time for Charlie to have ‘the talk’ about sex.

Later on, Charlie discusses what Darren has said to his secret girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and the pair of them contemplate having underage sex.

Misbhan Maalik has been hiding the truth from Shaq Qureshi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ella’s mum, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is glammed up for her date with doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) at the hospital.

When she bumps into Misbah, Misbah strongly warns her against getting involved with Ali.

Later on, Misbah’s daughter Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) questions her mum about Shaq’s dad once more.

Misbah tells her his identity and where to find him.

However, at home, Misbah gets into another heated argument with Shaq and shouts at him to let all questions about his father go.

When Shaq persists, Misbah blurts out that Shaq’s dad is dead!

How will Shaq react to Misbah's shock words?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm