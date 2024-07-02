Hollyoaks spoilers: Murder! Warren Fox plans revenge on dangerous gangster
Airs Thursday 11 July on E4 at 7pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has set his sights on mystery gangster, ‘Blue’ in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tells his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) about ‘Blue’ who seemed to be responsible for getting Ste off a prison sentence following his court trial for the hit and run which killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Ste warns James that their problems are far from being over, in fact they are just beginning!
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), who is Ella's aunt, warns Ste that he needs to leave the village for good.
However, James insists they stay but insists that Ste must stop working for drug-dealer Warren.
Meanwhile, pregnant Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is worried about being back in Hollyoaks and begs Warren to go back to the Lakes after her hospital check-up.
Norma tells Warren that Blue would be no match for her and she sets her sights on Freddie.
Rex shows up at the Loft and warns Warren about Blue, urging him to team up against him.
Meanwhile Freddie is struggling with fatherhood as he attempts to look after his daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher).
Marnie still has no idea that the reason her dad has been absent for so long is because he was in prison.
Tonight Freddie tries to win round Lexi with a picnic but narrowly avoids Norma after Warren calls her off.
Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is not impressed that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is supporting newcomer, Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) who says he is her uncle.
Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has started a hanging basket business and ropes in her sisters to help.
Gardener Jez is on board but his resemblance to his abusive twin Patrick makes Maxine jumpy. When she trips and Jeremy goes to grab her she freaks out.
Later, Maxine breaks down to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adamas) and says that Jeremy's presence is bringing back bad memories of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex, Patrick.
Will a protective Scott feel compelled to confront Jeremy?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.