Hollyoaks spoilers: Newcomer Jeremy Blake is hiding a secret weapon!

Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) seems to be hiding some DANGEROUS secrets as Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is about to find out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

First of all Sienna is appalled to discover that she has a new house guest at her flat after her sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) told Jeremy that he could stay with them after being discharged from hospital.

Dilly took pity on Jeremy and said he could stay with her, Sienna and Verity in Sienna's flat. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

Meanwhile when Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) comes across Jeremy, who says he is the late Patrick Blake’s identical twin brother, he thinks he has seen a ghost.

A horrified Darren advises Sienna to protect her family at all cost. Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) also wants Jeremy gone.

At the flat, Sienna stands her ground and is apoplectic when she finds a weapon hidden inside Jeremy’s bag!

Sienna is alarmed to discover Jeremy has been hiding a secret weapon. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Jeremy tells her to calm down and explains that it is only one of his gardening tools and NOT the dangerous weapon Sienna thinks it is.

He tries to reassure her that he couldn’t be more different from his sinister and abusive twin, Patrick, who was suffocated to death by Sienna’s daughter, Nico Blake, in 2016.

Will Sienna be convinced by Jeremy’s assurances and allow him to stay on at the flat?

Charlie Dean (above) goes to visit Frankie in hospital along with Oscar. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) go to visit Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) in hospital but their mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox) also turns up and is on a mission to find out the truth about the night of Frankie’s accident.

Frankie has accused Nancy of pushing her down the stairs and causing her injuries but viewers know that Nancy is innocent.

Later, Oscar borrows Frankie’s laptop to do some homework and is shocked to discover a video of Frankie’s twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) attacking her.

However, JJ has caught him watching it!

Is he about to threaten Oscar to keep his mouth tightly shut.

Cindy has barely seen her husband, Dave, since they tied the knot a few weeks ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) decides she’s not going to wait around for her new and wayward husband, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) who has been awol for the past few days.

Just as she’s resolved to move on, Dave appears!

What will his explanation be for his mysterious absence and more importantly, will Cindy believe him?

After all, he hasn’t exactly been trustworthy recently.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4