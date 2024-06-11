Hollyoaks spoilers: Patrick Blake is back from the dead?

Has Patrick Blake come back from the dead in Hollyoaks?

Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) appears to have made a dramatic comeback in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Patrick, who was killed by his granddaughter Nico in 2016, seems to be back from the dead much to the shock of his daughter Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Tonight’s episode starts with Dilly still missing.

Her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried about what's happened to her and enlists Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson) help to try and track her down.

After some detective work the two women find mysterious Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) with Dilly’s phone.

They confront her but once again, Martha manages to give them the slip as she runs away.

Martha Blake pictured with someone who appears to be Patrick Blake! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Sienna gets a concerning call from nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

It turns out that Dilly is at the hospital after having hallucinations again.

However, when Maxine and Sienna arrive, they realise what Dilly saw was completely real. She really DID see Patrick!

Has Patrick Blake returned from beyond the grave?

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) apologises to his boyfriend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) for lying and the pair make up, under the watchful eye of Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

Lucas and Dillon have sex for the first time together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later the two lads have sex together for the first time.

When Misbah, Dillon's aunty who he lives with, realises what’s been going on she asks Lucas’s father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) round for a chat.

Misbah tells the men she’s concerned by how fast the relationship between the two teens is moving given Lucas’ recent violent behaviour. She then tells Dillon that the two of them can’t be together.

Will headstrong Dillon take any notice of Misbah?

Scott pictured with his foster daughter, Miley. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is making a memory book for his foster daughter Miley.

Later, an upset Scott tells Leela that Miley’s biological dad has passed all his inspections and is going to have full custody of Miley again.

Plus, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) apologises to Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) after his emotional outburst.

Manipulative Abe has made Cleo worry that her bulimia is back in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Cleo agrees to help her boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) out with his workout videos but Abe also invites Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) along too.

Cleo, who has suffered from bulimia in the past, is left feeling insecure again thanks to Abe’s manipulations and she decides to seek help fearing that her eating disorder is resurfacing.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4