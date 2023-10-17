Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax makes am DISTURBING discovery about Rayne!

Peri Lomax is shocked to discover her link to Rayne's past in Hollyoaks!

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is in for a big shock when she makes an unsettling discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri is horrified when she finds a video leaked of herself as a young girl bullying Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) who was recently murdered.

At first Peri is confused as she has no memory of it ever happening.

What light can her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) shed on events from Peri’s school days and how were Peri and Rayne connected as young girls?

Rayne Royce hours before her murder at the special pool party she had organised. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is a man with a plan.

Keen to bring in some money, Dave ropes Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) into helping him out with his new business venture.

Charlie tells his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) that instead of retaking his year 11 exams he plans on getting an apprenticeship so that he can contribute towards the household bills.

Charlie Dean has teamed up with Dave Chen-Williams to help him with his new business venture. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dave is delighted to have Charlie on board and quickly realises Charlie’s gift of the gab is a great asset.

However, things soon take a turn for the worse when Charlie makes an unwelcome discovery. What has he found out?

Later on, Dave is fuming to discover the money that he’s earned has gone missing.

He immediately accuses Charlie of stealing it but is he pointing the finger at the wrong person?

Vicky Grant was fostered by Scott but is now living independently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has some bad news for Peri.

Plus Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) decides she’s going to take part in the short film competition after some encouragement from her foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

The competition has a cash prize up for grabs and right now Vicky desperately needs some money.

She reassures Scott that she’s managing just fine but it's clear she is protecting him from the truth when later on she is seen raiding Scott’s cupboards for food.

John Paul McQueen recently went on the special camping trip organised by head teacher, Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) calls John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to share his concern that Scott has been giving out leaflets at the Youth Centere about an HIV prevention drug.

John Paul tells Carter that it’s important to educate children.

However later on, Carter clearly has a hidden agenda when he makes a very alarming phone call to Gareth (Peter McPherson) who he once tried to ‘cure’ of his homosexuality.

What has Carter said to Gareth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4