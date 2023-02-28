Hollyoaks spoilers: REUNITED! Juliet Nightingale has fun with Imran!
Airs Friday 10 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is enjoying having her best mate Imran back in the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Imran has recently returned to Chester after being away for weeks at a residential clinic to get treatment for his eating disorder.
Now he’s back and wants to make the most of this time.
First of all he offers to help newcomer and influencer Rayne (Jemma Donovan) with a video idea she has got for some new content.
However, when he discovers she wants to film at the gym, Imran, who has struggled with his eating and over-exercising, decides to go back on his word and tells Rayne he can’t help.
Later on, he meets up with his mates Juliet and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) and the three of them decide to play a game of soldiers in the park to celebrate Imran’s return.
In a quieter moment, Juliet, who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, tells Imran he should be more honest with Rayne and his new friends and not shy away from the truth.
Will Imran be encouraged to open up about his eating disorder to Rayne and fellow newcomer, Lacey (Annabelle Davis)?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is fuming following the social services debacle involving her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and their twins, Sophie and Sebastian.
Sienna squares up to Warren and tells them she’s banning him from having any further contact with the twins until the file against them is closed.
Warren’s long-suffering son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) starts to question whether their family can ever exist in a normal way given their battered and catastrophic history.
Meanwhile Sienna makes a shattering discovery about who was to blame for the bungled social services visit that resulted in fresh turmoil.
Who was the trouble-maker?
Plus, Warren’s manipulative gangster mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) reveals that she has some BIG plans for her family’s future.
What has Norma, aka The Undertaker, got up her sleeve and does it involve her grandchildren, Sophie and Sebastian?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
