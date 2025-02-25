Hollyoaks spoilers: Rex Gallagher makes his next evil move!
Airs Wednesday 5 March on E4 at 7pm.
Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) lures the teenagers further into his drug dealing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Following the drama in yesterday’s episode in which one teenager ended up hospital after overdosing on drugs that Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie Osborne supplied (Isabelle Smith), tonight Dillon and Frankie are starting to have second thoughts about being tangled up with Rex.
Dillon plucks up the courage to tell Rex he wants out of all the drugs and instead he wants to focus on building his relationship with boyfriend, Lucas (Oscar Curtis)
However, Rex is one step ahead of the teens and soon comes up with an idea to keep them on board by tempting them with shiny new perks and an offer that they find hard to refuse.
Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has made a life-changing decision to protect her vulnerable son, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster).
What has Diane decided to do?
Ro seeks help from Kathleen-Angel and later on turns to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) for advice.
Ro is terrified he’s going to be sent to a young offenders institute after landing Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) in hospital after they got into a scuffle involving Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) and Ro accidentally stabbed Oscar.
Prince McQueen tells Ro that the best way to survive a youth offenders institute is to keep your head down and blend in.
Ro takes Prince’s words on board.
Later on Oscar’s mum Nancy (Jessica Fox), Ro’s mum Diane (Alex Fletcher) and Arlo’s mum, Marie (Rita Simons) all get embroiled in a heated discussion about the knife incident involving their kids and the possibility of the case going to court.
However, just as the three of them are arguing, Ro, who is transgender and now identifies as a boy, walks in wearing a dress and makeup.
Scared and vulnerable, and with Prince’s words echoing in his mind, he tells his mum Diane that he doesn’t want to be different.
How will Diane respond? And are things going to spiral even further?
Plus, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is jumpy when the police search his allotment after a tip-off from Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
In yesterday’s episode Ste made a SHOCKING discovery at the gardens.
Jez is fuming to see the police milling about his allotment and decides Ste needs dealing with.
What is murderer Jez planning to do to Ste?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
