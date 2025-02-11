Hollyoaks spoilers: Rivals! Diane Hutchinson gets into a fight with Marie Fielding!

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) loses her temper with Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane was horrified when she discovered Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) badly injured after getting caught up in the crossfire between her son Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) and Marie’s son and horrible bully, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough).

Tonight Oscar is taken to hospital by his worried parents, Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Diane tells them both that Arlo is directly to blame.

Fierce mums Marie and Diane go head to head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, following the fight, mothers Diane and Marie (Rita Simons) are both in the police station but things soon get very heated between the two women.

As emotions rise and tempers flare, Diane and Tony are appalled to discover it was in fact their son, Ro, who is to blame for Oscar’s injuries!

Ro Hutchinson with bully Arlo Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) who has been grooming teenager, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), tells Dillon that following the missing cash fiasco, he has no choice but to get the keys for the Hutch.

A scared Dillon is prepared to do whatever Rex needs him to, however he’s in a huge dilemma since his boyfriend, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) has only just started working at The Hutch.

When Oscar is tasked with getting something out of the safe at The Hutch, will Dillon follow Rex’s orders and steal from his partner’s work, possibly landing Oscar in huge trouble?

Or will he defy Rex?

Dillon Ray is being groomed by drug dealer Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is struggling with her emotions and does something she may come to regret.

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), who had been having a secret affair with her fiancé Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) brother, Freddie, is in dire straits when she receives a blackmail message from a mystery sender.

Who knows that Freddie was the father of the baby she sadly lost, and not Robbie?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.