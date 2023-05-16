Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale has a heart-to-heart with Juliet

Romeo Nightingale tells his little sister Juliet he'll be there for her in Hollyoaks.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has been struggling to hold it together and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), he opens up to his little sister Juliet.

Following some recent revelations at James and Ste’s wedding about Juliet’s (Niamh Blackshaw) health, tonight Romeo decides he wants to spend as much time with Juliet as possible.

In a frank heart-to-heart, he tells Juliet who has cancer, that he will be there for her to help her and be by her side with whatever she needs.

James Nightingale and Ste Hay recently got married in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet’s eldest brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), recently seen tying the knot with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), is feeling helpless about Juliet.

Struggling with her recent news he directs his anger towards Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) while Juliet herself opens up to her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and shares her deepest fears.

DeMarcus (left) tells his dad it would be better if he wasn't around in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, vandals have spray-painted the Youth Centre that Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has spent so much time getting up and running.

Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) starts to wonder if it would be best for him not to be around ruining the hard work his dad has put into the place.

Vicky Grant tells her boyfriend DeMarcus that he should stand up for himself. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, DeMarcus’s girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) reminds him that he shouldn’t let the bullying cowards beat him and instead he should stand up for himself and be there to support his dad.

Later on, when drug dealer Taz passes by the soon-to-be open Youth Centre, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) can’t help boasting about how proud she is of her boyfriend Felix bringing it all to life and how amazing it will be with all its brand new games consoles.

Taz's ears prick up at the mention of the consoles!

Dillon, Shing Lin and Ella have formed a band together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Teenager Ella Richardson, who is Charlie's ex, is also part of the band in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, over at the Osbornes, everyone is anxiously awaiting news on how baby Morgan’s heart operation went in the United States.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is struggling with pressure from school and turns to dealer Taz.

However Charlie is soon stressing out when Taz gives him just 24 hours to pay up what he owes.

Charlie heads off to meet Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) and discovers that she’s created a band with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

However he hasn’t got time to stick around when he gets an urgent text from dealer Taz.

Things were awkward when Maxine leant in to kiss Beau Ramsey in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) chats to Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

Beau has recently grown close to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) but has been sending her mixed messages.

Beau was seen pulling away when Maxine recently tried to kiss him.

Jack reminds Beau that if he doesn’t do something soon he’ll miss out on having any opportunity with Maxine.

Will Beau act on Jack’s advice?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4