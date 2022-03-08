‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Secret killer Ethan Williams gets a warning

Secret killer, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) gets a stark warning in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan was recently seen burying the body of his murdered girlfriend Maya (Ky Discala).

Maya died following a fatal tussle between the two of them when a loaded gun that Maya was holding went off, killing her instantly.

Sam warns his uncle, Ethan, to stay out of trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Ethan’s nephew, policeman Sam Chen- Williams (Matthew McGivern), who has no idea Maya is dead, warns his uncle to stay away from all trouble.

Sam with Ethan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after running out of pain medication, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is feeling increasingly desperate.

Earlier in the week Warren, who has been battling serious health issues after being run over by Ethan, threw himself into his fitness regime.

He later announced he’d made the life-threatening choice to sign up for the Dee Valley Fight League.

Tonight, and in terrible pain, he puts himself in the middle of a very dangerous situation.

What crazy risk is he taking now and will it bring any rewards for him?

Warren Fox puts himself in serious danger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueen’s, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) is down in the dumps after finding out that her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has failed his progress test.

Later, when Sam turns up to advertise the boxercise class that he is running, Bobby is upset when he thinks his mum is flirting with policeman Sam.

A furious Bobby, whose behaviour has been spiralling dangerously out of control recently, comes out with a SHOCKING accusation.

What has the young lad blurted out?

Mercedes with her son Bobby in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) receives a package that leaves her very on edge.

As emotions are heightened, will Martine say some things she could bitterly come to regret?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm