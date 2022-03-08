‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Secret killer Ethan Williams gets a warning
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 18 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Secret killer, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) gets a stark warning in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ethan was recently seen burying the body of his murdered girlfriend Maya (Ky Discala).
Maya died following a fatal tussle between the two of them when a loaded gun that Maya was holding went off, killing her instantly.
Tonight, Ethan’s nephew, policeman Sam Chen- Williams (Matthew McGivern), who has no idea Maya is dead, warns his uncle to stay away from all trouble.
Elsewhere, after running out of pain medication, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is feeling increasingly desperate.
Earlier in the week Warren, who has been battling serious health issues after being run over by Ethan, threw himself into his fitness regime.
He later announced he’d made the life-threatening choice to sign up for the Dee Valley Fight League.
Tonight, and in terrible pain, he puts himself in the middle of a very dangerous situation.
What crazy risk is he taking now and will it bring any rewards for him?
Over at the McQueen’s, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) is down in the dumps after finding out that her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has failed his progress test.
Later, when Sam turns up to advertise the boxercise class that he is running, Bobby is upset when he thinks his mum is flirting with policeman Sam.
A furious Bobby, whose behaviour has been spiralling dangerously out of control recently, comes out with a SHOCKING accusation.
What has the young lad blurted out?
Meanwhile, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) receives a package that leaves her very on edge.
As emotions are heightened, will Martine say some things she could bitterly come to regret?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
- McQueen Family
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.