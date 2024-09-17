Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK! The father of Leah Barnes’ baby is revealed!

The father of Leah Barnes' newborn baby is revealed in Hollyoaks!

As the drama continues a year on, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is struggling to look after her newborn baby in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Leah turns to her dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) asking for his help with the little tot.

However Ste has got his own battles going on.

He wants revenge for everything that’s happened with his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Ste Hay has some big decisions to make in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) steps in to give Ste a pep talk reminding him that he has never given up on his family before and he needs to be there for his daughter Leah and his baby grandchild.

Will Ste have a change of heart and agree to help raise Leah’s baby?

Meanwhile the shocks keep coming when we finally discover who the secret father is of Leah’s baby.

So who has been keeping a very BIG SECRET from their partner and is terrified the truth is about to come out?

Rex reveals he is related to someone in the village. Who is it? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Rex (Jonny Labey) is optimistic when he visits Ste in hospital and is hoping that the two of them will be able to form a positive relationship.

Rex then shocks everyone by revealing he has a strong connection to someone in the village and has discovered they are related!

Who is Rex’s half-sister?

Frankie told her family that her twin brother JJ had been sexually abusing her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile tensions are sky high with twins, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and her brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey), gearing up to go head to head in court.

The truth came out about JJ sexually abusing his sister.

Tonight he pleads with Frankie to tell the court that she is lying about the abuse and to let him walk free.

However, Frankie flips when JJ uses their late mum, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), to pull on her heartstrings. Disgusted by his low tactics, Frankie storms off.

JJ Osborne with his twin sister, Frankie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The rest of the Osborne family is hoping that JJ will plead guilty as they are worried that Frankie’s previously troubled behaviour may stop her from getting the justice she deserves.

However, JJ is simmering when he finds himself banished from the family and with the court case looming tomorrow, Frankie is struggling to cope.

Is she about to do something she will bitterly regret?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm

Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming