Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has a BIG question for Ethan!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) surprises her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) when she has a proposition for him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna is worried about her safety and Ethan’s safety too now that a vengeful Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is on the warpath.

To protect Ethan she suggests that he moves in with her because she doesn’t think Warren will attack him there with his twins, Sophie and Sebastian living under the same roof.

Warren is livid when he finds out that Ethan’s going to be living with his ex, Sienna, and unable to contain his rage, he lashes out.

Warren Fox threatened to harm Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As things turn violent, PC Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) steps in to try and protect his Uncle Ethan.

Sam threatens Warren with the full force of the law if he doesn’t leave Ethan alone.

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is concerned that her son, Warren’s, rage might cause him to lose access of Sophie and Sebastian. She quickly comes up with a cunning new plan.

Meanwhile, a vulnerable Grace Black (Tamara Wall) fears for her son’s life following Warren’s latest threats.

She makes plans to leave Hollyoaks but before she goes, she asks her accomplices, Sienna and Ethan, to help her look after her club, The Loft, in return for equal ownership.

Ethan and Sienna agree to take her up on her offer.

Juliet Nightingale pictured with Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) trick Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) into going to a couples’ mediation class at the gym.

However, this soon backfires when Ste and James realise they will also have to take part in the mediation themselves!

Once they’re back at home, James gets his sister, Juliet, to admit that she still has feelings for Peri but is worried that she won’t be able to make Peri happy because of the constant worry of having cancer.

Diane Hutchinson pictured with her husband Tony in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who was recently attacked with a crossbow by woman-hating Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), is told by the doctor that she needs to take things much easier to help with her recovery.

However, Diane just wants some normality.

She tries to plan a family meal which leads to a dispute between her and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard).

Felix (above) grows increasingly worried about his son DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony and Diane later have a heartfelt conversation where Tony admits that he’s worried that the siege, masterminded by Eric, might cause Diane PTSD or trigger her OCD.

Diane reassures Tony that she will be open with him and there's nothing to worry about.

However, is Diane just storing up her emotions and is everything really as fine as she’s making out?

Plus, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) worry when Felix’s son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) skips college to play games in a darkened room.

Recent events have left DeMarcus feeling heartbroken and dejected.

Will Felix find a way to cheer his son up?

Leah Barnes just wants to forget about the camping trip. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) wants to put the whole disaster of the recent camping trip behind her.

The night of partying saw, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) collapse unconscious.

Charlie has been wracked with guilt ever since.

Will he be able to move on as quickly as Leah thinks they should?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4